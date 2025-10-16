Museveni pays tribute to Raila Odinga as a true Pan Africanist

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has paid tribute to the late Raila Amolo Odinga, the former Prime Minister of Kenya, following news of his passing away. Museveni hailed Odinga as a freedom fighter, a patriot, and a powerful advocate for Pan-Africanism.

In a condolence message issued on Tuesday, President Museveni expressed his sorrow at the death of the veteran Kenyan politician, describing it as a significant loss to the region. He acknowledged Odinga’s decades of political service and his dedication to African unity.

Museveni noted that Raila Odinga had followed in the footsteps of his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first Vice President and a prominent figure in the country’s post-independence history. He said both father and son were known for their patriotic and Pan-Africanist values.

“Ideologically speaking, they have been with the patriotic and Pan-Africanist orientation. I have shared ideas with both of them,” Museveni stated, adding that their focus was always on the unity of Kenya, East Africa, and the continent at large.

Museveni emphasized Raila’s consistent support for the vision of an East African Federation and the broader push for African integration. He said Odinga’s voice had long stood for regional solidarity and progress.

The Ugandan president also used the opportunity to encourage Africa’s youth to continue the work of leaders like Odinga who championed unity, freedom, and self-determination. He said their contributions must not be forgotten but rather built upon.

“It is unfortunate that he has left at this moment. It is important for the young people to fill the void left by such historical fighters for Africa’s future,” Museveni added.

He extended heartfelt condolences to Kenyan President William Ruto, the citizens of Kenya, and the family of Raila Odinga. He called on the region to reflect on the legacy left behind by the late opposition leader.

As preparations continue for Odinga’s return and state honors, tributes from across the region and political spectrum continue to pour in, underlining his influence as a leader who transcended national borders in his pursuit of African unity.