Bank of Africa Uganda facilitates Integrated payment system at Butabika Hospital with URA

Bank of Africa Uganda, in partnership with the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, has facilitated a fully integrated payment system to enhance service delivery and financial efficiency at the hospital.

The system enables patients to settle hospital bills more conveniently, supports real-time reconciliation, and ensures seamless transfers to URA. This reduces administrative bottlenecks and promotes efficient resource management. By streamlining these processes, the initiative is expected to improve the overall patient experience, enhance operational efficiency, and reinforce transparency and accountability in public healthcare.

In Uganda, delays and inconvenience in paying hospital bills can directly impact patient outcomes, especially in mental health and rehabilitative care. Studies show that over 50% of patients in public hospitals experience treatment delays due to payment and administrative hurdles, adding stress and sometimes worsening their condition. This integrated payment system addresses these challenges, enabling patients to focus on recovery rather than paperwork or financial stress.

Commenting on the initiative, Bank of Africa Uganda’s General Manager, Operations, Mr. Gilbert Musanya, said: “This facilitation is more than just improving financial processes. It is about empowering patients, strengthening mental health and rehabilitative services, and setting a new standard for transparency and efficiency in Uganda’s public health sector. By leveraging innovative technology and strategic partnerships, we are helping to create a system that benefits not just the hospital, but the wider community it serves. At Bank of Africa Uganda, we are proud to contribute to solutions that make a real, tangible difference in people’s lives.”

Mr. Musanya emphasized that initiatives like this align with Bank of Africa Uganda’s broader strategy of leveraging digital solutions to support critical sectors of the economy, including healthcare, education, and public service delivery.

This facilitation demonstrates the bank’s commitment to sustainable impact through technology and collaboration, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in advancing efficiency, accountability, and innovation in Uganda’s public sector.