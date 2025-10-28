Somalia minister commends UPDF for restoring security in Mogadishu and liberated areas

Somalia’s State Minister, Ali Abdi has applauded the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for their unwavering support in restoring peace and stability in the Horn of Africa nation, particularly in the capital, Mogadishu.

Speaking during a recent visit to Awdheegle town, a key area recently recaptured from Al-Shabaab, Minister Abdi said Somalia’s government owes much of its operational safety in Mogadishu to the presence of Ugandan forces under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission (AUSSOM).

“You have done a very important job for the government of Somalia that will live forever. We cannot operate safely, especially in Mogadishu, if it weren’t for the UPDF securing our rear,” Minister Abdi said.

The minister was accompanied by Somalia’s Chief of Defence Forces, Maj Gen Odowaa Yusuf Rageh and the AUSSOM Force Commander, Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, on a joint mission to assess the security situation in Awdheegle and engage with both troops and local residents.

Awdheegle is one of several strategic towns recaptured from Al-Shabaab militants, less than a fortnight after intensified joint operations between UPDF and the Somali National Army (SNA). The visit also sought to evaluate humanitarian needs among the local population following months of conflict.

During the engagement, Minister Abdi urged the Somali National Army to take greater responsibility for safeguarding their country, emphasizing that AUSSOM and its partners, including UPDF, would eventually withdraw.

“It’s time for our forces to fully assume the role of defending Somalia,” he said, noting that the international support would not last indefinitely.

Maj Gen Odowaa echoed the call for self-reliance, warning that Al-Shabaab remains a persistent threat despite recent gains.

“With all the sacrifices the UPDF and partners have made in Somalia, I promise we will always be friends,” he remarked, commending Uganda’s longstanding commitment to Somalia’s stability.

Lt Gen Sam Kavuma on his part expressed optimism that the liberated areas would not fall back into the hands of extremists, citing the morale and resilience of the joint forces.

“I want to thank His Excellency, the President of Uganda, the CDF of UPDF, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and the entire UPDF leadership for accepting our proposal that led to the success of Operation Silent Storm,” Lt Gen Kavuma said.

He further praised the frontline troops for their courage and sacrifice.

“It’s you, the soldiers, who face direct fire from the enemy and neutralize the threat. Without your bravery, this success would not be possible,” he added.

As part of their visit, the joint delegation also held a community outreach activity that included a medical camp and the distribution of food supplies to residents affected by the fighting.

Officials said the successful liberation of Awdheegle signified the complete recovery of all towns previously captured by Al-Shabaab in the Lower Shabelle region.