EC receives 60,000 biometric verification kits for 2026 general elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has received the first batch of 60,000 Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVKs) at Entebbe International Airport as the country’s preparations for the 2026 General Elections.

The consignment which arrived in the country last night was officially received by the EC Chairperson, Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon alongside other senior officials from the Commission.

Justice Byabakama said the arrival of the BVVKs demonstrates the Commission’s commitment to enhancing the transparency and credibility of Uganda’s electoral process.

“The Commission, led by the Chairperson Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, received the first batch of 60,000 Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVKs) at Entebbe International Airport following their arrival in the country last night,” the EC confirmed in a statement.

The kits will be deployed during the 2026 General Elections to ensure that each voter is biometrically verified before casting their ballot, a measure aimed at curbing voter fraud and improving the accuracy of voter identification.

“These kits will be used during the 2026 General Elections to biometrically verify every voter before polling,” Justice Byabakama explained.

He added, “This milestone underscores the Commission’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the electoral process.”

He further noted that the BVVKs are part of a wider plan to modernize the Commission’s operations and ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted efficiently, fairly, and credibly.

The EC is expected to receive additional consignments in the coming months as part of its phased procurement and deployment plan for election materials ahead of the 2026 polls.