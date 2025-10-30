Uganda’s coffee exports surge 59% in September 2025

Uganda’s coffee exports recorded an impressive 59 percent year-on-year increase in September, driven by a robust crop yield, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

In total, Uganda, Africa’s largest coffee exporter, shipped 844,949 60-kilogramme bags of coffee during the month, up from 532,212 bags exported in the same period last year.

The ministry attributed the growth to improved coffee production, with particularly strong harvests reported in the Central and Eastern regions, where Robusta and Arabica are grown respectively by smallholder farmers, some of whom are members of coffee cooperatives.

In addition, the ministry projects that coffee production will rise by 15 percent in the crop year commencing in October. Coffee remains one of Uganda’s key sources of foreign exchange, contributing significantly to the national economy.

Meanwhile, coffee exports for the twelve months [Coffee Year 2024/2025] totalled 8.2 million bags worth $2.3 billion [approximately Shs8.1 trillion], compared to 6.4 million bags worth $1.4 billion (Shs4.9 trillion) in the previous year [Coffee Year 2023/2024]. This represents an increase of 29.6 percent in quantity and 64.1 percent in value, respectively.

Uganda’s coffee exports are projected to reach 850,000 60-kilogramme bags in October 2025, as the main harvest season begins in some parts of the Central and Eastern regions.

World coffee production for 2025/26 is forecast to be 4.3 million bags higher than the previous year, reaching a record 178.7 million bags. This growth is attributed to continued recovery in Vietnam and Indonesia, as well as record output in Ethiopia.

Global coffee bean exports are projected to rise by 700,000 bags to 122.3 million, as gains from Vietnam, Ethiopia, and Indonesia more than offset losses from Brazil and Colombia. Global consumption is forecast at 169.4 million bags, while ending inventories are expected to remain tight at 22.8 million bags, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Coffee: World Markets and Trade report (June 2025).