Museveni launches public-private plan for Kidepo airport, tourism growth

President Yoweri Museveni has unveiled a public-private partnership aimed at transforming the remote Karamoja subregion through the construction of the Kidepo International Airport. The project, comparable in scale to Entebbe International Airport, is a strategic economic move designed to unlock the high-end tourism potential of the adjacent Kidepo Valley National Park.

The core business model centers on attracting wealthy international tourists by drastically improving accessibility. The airport will be developed and financed by private investors, who are also expected to construct and operate high-value hotels and related tourism infrastructure in the area. This approach aims to minimize the government’s financial outlay while maximizing foreign direct investment and tourism revenue.

Museveni framed the wildlife in Kidepo as an economic asset, comparing it to a spectator sport that draws paying customers. This high-value, low-volume tourism strategy is intended to be a robust, sustainable revenue generator for the nation and a source of local employment.

The airport project is positioned within the context of a wider regional economic development plan. Other concurrent initiatives highlighted by the president demonstrate a focus on providing foundational support for business and industrial growth.

The government is prioritizing significant upgrades to electricity and road networks, including the Moroto-Kaabong road, aimed at improving connectivity for commerce and trade.

Industrialization is also key, as evidenced by the inspection of the Yaobai International Holding Cement Uganda–SMC Ltd. factory, which will produce 12,000 tonnes of clinker daily. This project underscores the commitment to developing a robust construction industry and creating local employment opportunities.

Ongoing government programs, such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations, are injecting billions of shillings directly into grassroots enterprises to foster household income and promote economic self-reliance.

In the agricultural sector, water development projects, including dams and valley tanks, are intended to support an expansion of commercial agriculture and livestock production. This is a key element of the “Four-Acre Model” promoted for household wealth creation.

The Kidepo International Airport is a pivotal investment intended to serve as a gateway for international capital and high-spending tourists, thereby acting as a powerful catalyst for the economic transformation of the Karamoja subregion.