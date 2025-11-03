EC confirms polling dates for presidential and parliamentary elections on January 15

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially announced the polling dates for Uganda’s 2026 General Elections with the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to take place on January 15, 2026.

In a statement issued by the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi the Commission confirmed that all polling activities will be conducted in accordance with Article 61(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, which mandates the body to organize conduct and supervise regular, free and fair elections within the prescribed period.

Justice Byabakama said, “The Electoral Commission has appointed polling dates for the elections of the President, Members of Parliament, and Local Government Councils, including Councillors representing Special Interest Groups.”

He announced that the election of the President and Members of Parliament, including directly elected MPs and District Woman Representatives, will be conducted on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

The EC chairperson further revealed that subsequent elections for various categories of local government leaders and representatives of special interest groups will follow in a structured sequence across January and early February 2026.

“The National Conference for the election of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) Representatives to Parliament and Councillors representing Special Interest Groups at the Sub County, Town, and Municipal Division level will be held on January 19, 2026,” Justice Byabakama noted.

According to the schedule, the election of District and City Chairpersons, Lord Mayor, Mayors, and Councillors will take place on January 22, 2026, while Municipality and City Division Chairpersons and Councillors will be elected on January 27, 2026.

On January 28, 2026, three key national-level elections will be held simultaneously — the National Female Youth Representative to Parliament, the National Female Older Persons Representative, and the UPDF Representatives to Parliament.

Justice Byabakama added that “Regional Conferences for the election of Older Persons Representatives to Parliament will be held on February 2, 2026, while elections for Sub County, Town, and Municipal Division Chairpersons and Councillors are set for February 4, 2026.”

The election calendar will conclude with Regional Conferences for the Election of Regional Youth Representatives to Parliament on February 6, 2026.

Justice Byabakama reminded all stakeholders to adhere to the schedule and conduct themselves in accordance with the law during the electoral process.

“All candidates, their agents and supporters, election observers and the general public are reminded to observe the respective dates and participate in accordance with the guidelines for polling for the respective elective positions,” he emphasized.

Currently the presidential candidates are conducting campaigns across the country. Among the front-runners is incumbent Yoweri Museveni of the National Resistance Movement who seeks a seventh term, the opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as “Bobi Wine” of the National Unity Platform (NUP), and retired military officer Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), joined by candidates such as Munyagwa Mubarak Sserunga of the Common Man’s Party (CMP), Elton Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party (Uganda) (CP), and Kasibante Robert of the National Peasants Party (NPP).