First Lady commissions Henry K. Grameen hospital built from women’s savings

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, on Friday commissioned the Henry K. Grameen Hospital in Rubaga and praised the women behind the project for transforming a small savings effort into a landmark achievement.

She revealed that the hospital was built entirely from the collective savings of the women under the Grameen Women’s Development Initiative and described it as a powerful testament to what unity and discipline can accomplish.

Tracing the project’s roots, Mrs. Museveni noted its remarkable growth.

“What began in May 2023 with a seed of Shs100 million has now grown into a movement of over 20,400 women with assets exceeding Shs4.2 billion,” she said.

The First Lady applauded the women of Rubaga for demonstrating that community-driven development remains the strongest tool for uplifting families. She emphasized that their success mirrors the vision of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus, the brain behind the global Grameen concept.

“The Grameen concept; an innovation of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Prof. Yunus Muhammad was created to uplift the poorest women, and today its impact is evident in this community. I applaud them for proving that real development begins at home, when families save faithfully, support one another, and stay united,” she said.

Mrs. Museveni encouraged the women to expand their initiative beyond Rubaga.

“The women of Rubaga have already laid a strong foundation; now they must continue building on it,” she noted, urging them to spread the model across Kampala and eventually throughout Uganda.

In a message directed at the youth, she called for unity, diligence and purpose-driven living.

“To the youth: Africa will rise when we choose unity over division and work over idleness. Our true enemies are poverty and disease, not our political or cultural differences,” she added.