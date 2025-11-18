Victoria University secures NCHE accreditation for three new tech-focused programmes

Victoria University has received a boost after the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) approved three new academic programmes, thus strengthening the institution’s push toward innovation and digital-ready education.

The approval, communicated in an official letter dated 10th November 2025 and signed by NCHE Executive Director Prof. Mary J. N. Okwakol, confirmed that the programmes were accredited during the Council’s 82nd Meeting held on 3rd November 2025.

The newly accredited programmes, each tailored to meet modern workforce demands, include: Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education (50 admissible students per year; accredited for 5 years), Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics (85 students; 7 years), and Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (85 students; 7 years)

Prof. Okwakol, in her communication emphasized the importance of compliance and quality assurance across institutions offering higher education.

“You shall not run any academic programmes that have not been accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE),” she cautioned, reminding the university of its obligation under Section 125 of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act.

She further called on Victoria University staff to uphold rigorous standards in delivering the newly approved programmes.

“Please urge your staff members to implement these programmes in accordance with the regulations of NCHE. Officers of the NCHE shall review the implementation during their periodic administrative and monitoring visits,” the Executive Director noted.

The NCHE also reiterated the statutory requirement for every student enrolled in accredited programmes to contribute Shs20,000 per year, payable through the URA portal.

The accreditation marks a significant milestone for Victoria University, which has been positioning itself as a leader in tech-driven education. The new programmes spanning cyber security, digital forensics, artificial intelligence, data science and modern higher education pedagogy are expected to attract learners eager to compete in fast-evolving digital industries.

These additions align perfectly with the institution’s mission to train highly skilled graduates capable of solving real-world challenges through innovation, technology and research.