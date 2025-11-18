Tayebwa rallies religious leaders to champion modern farming as Uganda targets Shs500b economy by 2040

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has called on religious leaders to take a frontline role in transforming Uganda’s agricultural practices since they are key influencers capable of inspiring communities toward modern, income-generating farming.

Speaking after a field tour with Kigezi religious leaders at Kana Farm in Rwengaju Subcounty, Fort Portal City, Tayebwa emphasized that Uganda’s development ambitions hinge heavily on agro-industrialisation.

“We have big dreams as a country, one of them being to grow our economy to $500 billion by 2040,” he said.

He added, “One of the surest paths to achieving this vision is through agro-industrialisation. But before we industrialise agriculture, we must first get farming right, especially in regions like Kigezi, which is becoming increasingly densely populated.”

The visit to Kana Farm, owned by renowned farmer Richard Nyakana, exposed religious leaders to practical models of commercial agriculture on small acreage. The 1.3-acre farm generates a net income of Shs17.2 million per month and employs 15 people, making it a living example of how limited land can be used for substantial socioeconomic progress.

Tayebwa said Uganda needs champions who can learn, teach and motivate communities toward better farming practices.

“To improve farming practices, we need allies who can learn, teach and inspire others. As government, we believe those allies are our religious leaders,” he noted.

He further said, “Religious leaders command great respect, and we believe they can inspire many others to embrace modern agriculture.”

He stressed that beyond influencing communities, farming offers a pathway for religious institutions to strengthen their own financial stability.

He added, “Farming is also one of the best ways for religious institutions to become sustainable by generating their own income instead of relying solely on tithes.”

The initiative was inspired by a directive from President Yoweri Museveni, who earlier met leaders from Kigezi and urged them to become ambassadors of economic transformation. Tayebwa commended the clerics for embracing the call and dedicating time to learn.

He said their involvement is a strong signal that Uganda’s push for agro-industrial development has credible community entry points.

“I deeply appreciate them for taking time out of their busy schedules to learn about farming. Their participation reflects real commitment to this cause,” Tayebwa remarked.

The Deputy Speaker expressed optimism that the religious leaders will return home and drive change from the pulpit by preaching modern farming, starting demonstration projects and helping communities adopt practices that can lift household incomes.

“After this learning experience, we hope these leaders will return to their communities and spread the gospel of good farming practices, and start model projects in the churches and schools they oversee,” he said.

Tayebwa reaffirmed the government’s belief that with the right partnerships especially with faith leaders Uganda’s dream of building a modern, industrialised and prosperous nation is within reach.