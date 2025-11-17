Police probe two separate incidents involving missing Kampala girl and body found in Kyampisi swamp

The Territorial Police in Kampala Metropolitan East and North have launched two parallel investigations following the disappearance of a juvenile and the discovery of a decomposing body in a swamp in Kyampisi Subcounty.

In the first case, officers at Wandegeya Police Station are handling a report filed on November 6, 2025, by Kamuganga Sarah, who said her daughter, Aneza Merisa, had gone missing under unclear circumstances.

“The first is a case of a missing juvenile reported at Wandegeya Police Station on 6th November 2025, in which Kamuganga Sarah reported the disappearance of her daughter, Aneza Merisa,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire stated.

The second investigation is being conducted at Nagalama Police Station after the recovery of a decomposing body on November 10, 2025, from Musaale Swamp in Namulaba Village, Kyampisi Subcounty. The body was discovered wearing a navy-blue student skirt labelled “Nanyonga VII.”

“The body was dressed in a navy-blue student skirt labelled ‘Nanyonga VII,’ indicating that the victim may have been a student. The specific school is yet to be identified,” Owoyesigyire said.

He added that police have begun engaging nearby schools to establish if any learners have been reported missing.

Due to its advanced state of decomposition, the body was buried by Kayunga mortuary staff. But when the parents of the missing girl learnt about the Nagalama recovery, they suspected it could be their daughter although they never physically viewed the body.

Police have since moved to secure a court order to have the body exhumed for forensic testing.

“Samples will be extracted for DNA analysis to determine whether the remains are those of the missing child, Aneza Merisa,” Owoyesigyire explained.

He urged the public to remain patient and avoid speculation as detectives have not yet linked the two cases.

“We appeal to the general public to remain calm as investigations have not yet established any link between the missing juvenile and the body recovered in Nagalama,” he said.

Police say additional updates will be communicated as the investigations progress.