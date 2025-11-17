Kiira Motors launches ambitious 13,000km electric expedition to Cape Town

Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC) has flagged off a 13,000-kilometre trans-African journey of Kayoola Electric Coach on a month-long expedition aimed at opening new markets and elevating Uganda’s technological footprint across the continent.

The mission, which runs from November 20 to December 20, will see the 13-metre e-coach traverse Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini and finally Cape Town, South Africa. The initiative is part of Uganda’s wider push to position itself as a regional hub for innovation, electric mobility and high-value manufacturing.

Unveiled at a dedication ceremony held at Protea Hotel Kololo on November 14, the expedition is designed as a moving exhibition of Ugandan innovation. A 42-member team will travel aboard the 62-seater electric coach, supported by a portable charging system and uninterrupted connectivity provided by MTN, the main sponsor.

Officials say the “Made in Uganda to Southern Africa” tour aims to introduce the Kayoola Electric Coach to potential buyers while showcasing the expanding capabilities of Uganda’s innovation ecosystem. At each stop, the team is expected to hold technical demonstrations, town-hall engagements and policy forums with transport operators, investors, business groups and government leaders.

A key commercial target is securing at least 1,000 orders for the Kayoola bus model while building partnerships in distribution, technology development and investment. The expedition will also promote a broad range of Ugandan-made products, including solar routers, IoT security devices, DC fast chargers, 3D printers and water pumps. Agro-processed items such as coffee, honey, herbal teas, fruit products and tooke flour will also be showcased to potential markets.

Backed by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Uganda’s foreign missions, the Uganda Export Promotion Board, and Uganda Airlines, the initiative aligns with national efforts to boost exports and scale indigenous technologies. It is also expected to help position Ugandan enterprises for stronger trade and industrial cooperation with Southern Africa.

Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, encouraged the team to carry Uganda’s innovative identity with confidence.

“There is power in ideas and the wealth God has given us to inherit is in ideas. Wherever you go, carry the pride of the Pearl of Africa and be the best,”she said.

KMC chief executive Paul Isaac Musasizi described the journey as an electric trans-African exhibition of technology and innovation, affirming the corporation’s ambition to amplify the visibility of Uganda’s homegrown solutions.

“We are taking Made in Uganda to Africa,” he said.

Through live tracking, interactive maps and real-time performance updates, audiences across the continent will be able to follow the journey as the Kayoola coach demonstrates Africa-built electric mobility on the road. If successful, the expedition could mark a decisive step toward expanding Uganda’s industrial reach and positioning its electric mobility sector for continental leadership.