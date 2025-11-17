Transport ministry orders immediate diversion as Karuma–Kamdini road section collapses

The Ministry of Works and Transport has ordered an urgent diversion of all traffic following the collapse of a major section of the Karuma–Kamdini road on the Gulu Highway, severely disrupting movement between northern Uganda and Kampala.

In a statement dated November 16, officials confirmed that the affected point lies about one kilometre from the Karuma–Oliwiyo–Pakwach junction on the Kampala side. Continuous heavy rains have weakened the embankment, leading to further deterioration over the past few days.

“More than half of the road carriageway is now affected, rendering the section unsafe for all traffic. The failure continues to widen due to the persistent heavy rains impacting the embankment,” the ministry revealed.

The damaged stretch has since been sealed off to protect road users as engineers prepare emergency works to restore the corridor.

“For public safety, the section is now hoarded off as we mobilize for emergency restoration works,” said the Permanent Secretary, Bageya Waiswa.

The ministry directed motorists to avoid the area and follow the newly established diversion route.

“All vehicles are advised to divert at the Karuma–Pakwach junction (URA checkpoint) and proceed to Olwiyo Trading Centre, then turn right and continue through Anaka to Gulu; and vice versa for vehicles from the Gulu side heading to Kampala,” the statement read.

The diversion, which covers over 100 kilometres, is expected to increase travel time for both commuter and cargo traffic. The route is one of the busiest corridors linking northern Uganda to the capital, and any extended closure is likely to affect trade, long-distance travel, and the movement of goods to and from South Sudan and the DR Congo.

The ministry pledged to provide timely updates as restoration works progress and apologized for the inconvenience caused to the public.