Gulu Chief Magistrate’s Court remands businessman over forcible entry into Church land

GULU-The Gulu Chief Magistrate’s Court has charged and remanded businessman Peter Abola Peter over forcible entry into land belonging to St. Luke Church of Uganda under the Northern Uganda Diocese.

According to the prosecution, between October and November 20, 2025, at Koro Abili Village, Labwoc Parish, Koro Subcounty in Omoro District, Abola unlawfully and violently entered the Church’s land in an attempt to take possession of it.

It is alleged that he transported concrete poles, wire mesh, and chain links onto the property and began fencing it off, including the area hosting a Health Centre II owned by the Church, thereby blocking the community’s access to vital health services.

Contested church land.

Abola also allegedly chased away the health centre staff without presenting any lawful court order. Historical records indicate that St. Luke Church of Uganda has occupied the 18-acre piece of land since 1926, during which they’ve established a church, primary school, and Health Centre II that have served the community for decades without dispute until this incident.

Abola has been remanded until December 10, 2025, when the case will come up for further mention.