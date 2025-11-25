Victoria University launches postgraduate diploma to tackle Uganda’s skills crisis

Victoria University Kampala has announced the rollout of its revamped Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education, a programme aimed at addressing Uganda’s widening skills gap and to equip graduates with the competencies needed in an evolving global job market.

The university notes that the qualification is no longer just an academic milestone but a strategic advantage.

“A Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education isn’t just a qualification it’s a competitive advantage,” the university said in a statement.

According to recent global education trends, postgraduate enrolment has climbed by at least 21 percent in the past few years. Research also shows that individuals with postgraduate qualifications earn, on average, 19 percent more and have significantly stronger employment prospects compared to bachelor’s degree holders.

Uganda’s job market mirrors this global shift but also reveals a critical challenge. Employers continue to report substantial gaps in key competencies with 22 percent citing a shortage in managerial skills, 19 percent pointing to deficits in customer-care abilities, and 18 percent highlighting a lack of entrepreneurial competence among graduates.

At the same time, employers say many higher-education graduates struggle to meet industry expectations in areas such as digital literacy, problem-solving, and applied pedagogy.

Victoria University says its Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education is purposefully designed to bridge these gaps.

“By taking the Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education at Victoria University, you position yourself ahead of the curve, gaining advanced teaching, leadership, digital-pedagogy, and curriculum-design skills urgently needed in Uganda and valued worldwide,” the university emphasised.

The programme blends theory, practical training and digital-learning tools to prepare graduates for modern classrooms, corporate training environments, and education-sector leadership roles. Coursework is supplemented with mentorship from experienced educators, hands-on curriculum development projects, and exposure to innovative teaching technologies.

The university added that the programme is part of its broader mission to transform higher education in Uganda.

“This is where educators are shaped to lead change, drive innovation, and uplift society,” the statement reads.

With Uganda’s youth population growing and competition for skilled jobs intensifying, the university believes the Postgraduate Diploma in Higher Education will play a key role in shaping the next generation of educators, trainers, and academic leaders. Enrollment for the new intake is already open.