Police kills NUP supporter at Iganga rally

Iganga, Uganda– A political rally led by opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, ended in tragedy on Friday morning after police reportedly opened fire on attendees, leaving one person dead and three others nursing gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred in Iganga District where Bobi Wine had addressed supporters as part of his ongoing mobilization campaign ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Police identified the deceased as Meshach Okello, who was allegedly shot in the head. Three others Samuel Nuwamanya (24), Naminya Banuli (44), and Faima Namusobya (24) were seriously injured and rushed to medical facilities in Iganga for treatment.

According to a statement released by the Uganda Police Force, the shootings happened when a section of the crowd began throwing stones at security personnel. Police say they fired warning shots in response and claim the violence was initiated by “unruly elements” among the crowd.

Friday’s events add to growing tension as political temperatures rise across the country ahead of the 2026 elections. Opposition politicians have frequently clashed with police during campaign events, with accusations of excessive force and unlawful arrests becoming increasingly common.

Police say they have arrested several suspects in connection with the alleged acts of violence and confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

As the nation processes yet another politically charged tragedy, many are calling for calm and accountability — and for all actors, including security forces, to uphold citizens’ constitutional rights. However, Bobi Wine and his National Unity Platform (NUP) have strongly contested the police version of events. The opposition leader described the shootings as “murder in cold blood,” stating that the victims were peaceful supporters who were leaving the venue when they were attacked. He also alleged that two more individuals had been shot and taken away by the police, though these claims remain unverified.

Eyewitnesses in Iganga have given conflicting accounts, with some confirming that there was panic and a rush as shots rang out, while others insisted the rally had ended without incident until security forces intervened.

“We were just walking home. Then we heard gunfire and people started running in all directions,” said one eyewitness who preferred to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns over the handling of opposition rallies and political gatherings. Civil society organizations and human rights defenders have called for an independent investigation into the shooting and urged authorities to guarantee the safety of all Ugandans, regardless of political affiliation.