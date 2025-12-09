PFF Busia Municipality’s Makokha further remanded until Dec 16

The Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has charged and remanded the People’s Front for Freedom’s (PFF) flag bearer for the Busia Municipality MP seat, Samuel Makokha Wa Mageni, to Luzira over misprision of treason.

According to prosecution, Makokha got to know that the party founder and four-time presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye allegedly planned to commit treason last year and failed to report it to the authorities.

However, Makokha denied the charges and was remanded until December 16, when the case will come up for bail application. Mr Makokha is also the Secretary for Foreign Affairs in the PFF party.

While addressing journalists after the hearing, his lawyers, Bayern Turinawe and Kakuru Tumusiime, noted that the case is misconceived since Beisgye has never been convicted of treason and is still on remand at Luzira for over a year.

“We feel like that charge is one that is misconceived because Dr Kizza Besigye has not been convicted of treason for you now to say that someone got to know that he was about to commit treason and he didn’t tell the authorities” Kakuru said.

The lawyers noted that they were unable to secure bail for Makokha due to the state attorneys absence from court premises on Tuesday.