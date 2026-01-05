Manchester United sacks head coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have parted ways with head coach Ruben Amorim, bringing to an end his spell at Old Trafford just over a year after his appointment.

In a statement issued by the club, United confirmed that Amorim who took charge in November 2024 has departed his role following a review of the team’s league performance. Despite guiding the club to the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao in May, United’s position in the Premier League prompted the leadership to act.

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United,” the club said.

The club added, “With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.”

Amorim’s tenure was marked by flashes of promise and periods of inconsistency. His run to the Europa League final was widely viewed as a significant achievement and briefly raised hopes of a return to continental success. However, uneven domestic form and dropped points against lower placed sides left the club outside the top four and under growing pressure as the season progressed.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future,” the statement added.

Behind the scenes, Amorim’s time at United was also characterised by reported tensions over recruitment strategy and the balance of power between the head coach and the club’s sporting leadership. While the club never publicly addressed those issues, they are believed to have contributed to the decision to make a change at this stage of the season.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been placed in temporary charge of the first team and will lead the side in Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Burnley as the search for a permanent successor begins.

Amorim leaves Old Trafford as the latest coach tasked with restoring Manchester United to the summit of English and European football, a challenge that continues to test one of the game’s most storied clubs.