Victoria University hails Dr Muganga for transformative leadership in higher education

Victoria University management has congratulated Vice Chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga following national recognition of his contribution to transforming higher education in Uganda.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 7, via X (formerly Twitter) handle, the university praised Dr Muganga for redefining how education is taught and experienced, positioning Victoria University as a leading institution in skills based and student centred learning.

“Dr Lawrence Muganga has emerged as a transformative academic leader whose work at Victoria University is reshaping how higher education is conceived and delivered in Uganda,” the management statement reads.

The university credited the Vice Chancellor with steering far-reaching reforms that have turned Victoria University into a model institution focused on practical skills, technology driven instruction and real world learning outcomes.

“Through visionary reforms, public advocacy and scholarship, he has turned Victoria University into a hub of skills driven, technology enhanced and student centred learning that directly speaks to Uganda’s development priorities,” management noted.

Under Dr Muganga’s leadership, Victoria University has registered significant institutional growth, with a strong emphasis on work-integrated learning and the adoption of emerging technologies in teaching and assessment.

“As Vice Chancellor, he has championed work integrated learning, pioneered the use of artificial intelligence and immersive technologies in teaching, and consistently pushed for a more humane and competency based education system,” the statement said.

University management further applauded Dr Muganga’s role beyond campus, noting that his books and public engagements have influenced national and regional conversations on education reform.

“His scholarship and public engagement have helped shape a new conversation on what meaningful education should look like for Uganda and Africa in the 21st century, one that values creativity, innovation, and real-world skills over rote examinations,” the statement added.

Victoria University described the recognition of Prof. Muganga’s work as a moment of pride for the institution and a source of inspiration for educators and learners across the country.

“We warmly congratulate Dr Muganga on this bold and impactful journey of leadership and innovation. The achievements at Victoria University and the wider influence of his ideas stand as a testament to his commitment, courage, and sense of purpose,” management said.

The university also acknowledged media houses and individuals who highlighted Dr Muganga’s work, saying the recognition will have a lasting impact on the education sector.

“We thank Sanyuka TV, NBS Television, and Mr Kin Karisa for the recognition. This will offer deep encouragement to educators, students, and policymakers who are working to build a more relevant and empowering education system for Uganda,” the statement concluded.

Dr Muganga’s leadership continues to place Victoria University at the centre of national education reform debates, as the country seeks to align learning with labour market demands and future skills.