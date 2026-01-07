Akamba, Namujju, and Mutembuli free at last as DPP withdraws corruption charges against NRM MPs

The Director of Public Prosecutions has withdrawn corruption charges against three National Resistance Movement (NRM) Members of Parliament Akamba Paul, Cissy Namujuu Dionizia and Yusuf bringing to an end proceedings that had been pending before the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court.

In a Nolle Prosequi dated Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the Director of Public Prosecutions Mr Lino Anguzu notified the court that the State would no longer pursue the case against the three legislators, all affiliated to the ruling party.

“TAKE NOTICE that the Government of Uganda intends that the proceedings against A1 Hon Yusuf Mutembuli A2 Hon Akamba Paul A3 Hon Cissy Namujuu Dionizia shall not continue” the notice reads.

The document further states that the trio had been charged with corruption under sections 2 e and 26 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 as amended but that the case would be discontinued under the DPP’s constitutional powers to halt criminal proceedings at any stage before judgment.

Under Ugandan law once a Nolle Prosequi is entered the accused persons are released from the charges without a court determination on guilt or innocence unless the State later elects to reinstate the charges.

The three MPs were arrested in June 2024 following investigations into allegations that they had solicited an undue advantage from Uganda Human Rights Commission chairperson Mariam Wangadya. Prosecutors alleged that during a meeting at a Kampala hotel the MPs demanded a percentage of the Commission’s budget in exchange for supporting its funding requests before Parliament’s Budget Committee.

Following their arrest the legislators were arraigned before the Anti Corruption Court and remanded to Luzira Prison. Their remand attracted public attention given their senior political status and the sensitivity of the alleged offence which touched the parliamentary budget process.

Akamba Paul was later granted bail but was controversially rearrested shortly after his release from the court premises by armed security personnel, an incident that sparked public debate about respect for court orders. Yusuf Mutembuli and Cissy Namujuu were initially denied bail after the court ruled that they had not presented substantial sureties. They were later released after spending several weeks on remand as the case proceeded to the High Court for trial.

While the withdrawal of the charges brings closure to this particular case questions have continued to trail the handling of corruption related prosecutions involving politically exposed persons with critics calling for greater transparency in decisions to discontinue high profile cases.

However the Nolle Prosequi does not clear all legal clouds surrounding all the accused legislators. Akamba Paul remains named in separate ongoing proceedings involving alleged conspiracy with former Ministry of Trade Industry and Cooperatives Permanent Secretary Geraldine Ssali over the alleged fraudulent diversion of Shs3.4 billion.

That case also lists PLU mobilization chief Michael Mawanda Elgon County MP Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu, lawyer Taitankoko, and Leonard Kavundira as co accused with prosecutors alleging that the funds were meant to compensate war victims under the Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has not publicly explained the specific reasons for withdrawing the charges against the three MPs.