Victoria University VC Dr Muganga applauds Museveni’s mental sharpness, calls for education-led transformation

Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Dr Lawrence Muganga, has praised President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his mental clarity, composure, and depth of thought, following a meeting at Nakasero State Lodge earlier this week.

In a statement reflecting on the engagement held on January 6, 2026, Dr Muganga said the interaction left a lasting impression on him, particularly the President’s attentiveness and analytical approach at the age of 80.

“Sitting with him, listening intently, observing how he engages and articulates his thoughts, one cannot help but be impressed by his composure, focus, and remarkable mental sharpness at 80,” Muganga said.

He noted that the President demonstrated an ability to listen deeply, ask probing questions and respond with clarity, attributes he said are shaped by decades of disciplined leadership and reflection.

“He listens deeply, asks thoughtful and probing questions, and responds with a clarity that reflects decades of disciplined reflection and an exceptional memory,” the Vice Chancellor observed.

According to Muganga, what stood out most was Museveni’s calm and empathetic leadership style, which he described as quietly commanding and consistent on matters of national importance.

“What stands out most is his calm, genuine, and quietly commanding empathy. There is a steadiness in how he reasons and a reassuring consistency in his approach to national issues,” he said.

Beyond the personal reflections, Dr Muganga used the meeting to make a strong case for education as Uganda’s next major frontier for transformation, urging the President to place renewed focus on reforming the sector.

“As I reflect on our conversation, I am reminded that Uganda’s next great leap will depend on the transformation of its education system. Under your visionary leadership, we have a rare opportunity to reimagine education, making it the envy of Africa and the engine that powers every other sector,” Muganga stated.

He emphasized the need for an education system that goes beyond knowledge acquisition to one that fuels innovation, productivity, and national development.

“I humbly urge you to focus your renewed attention on creating an education system that not only equips our youth with knowledge but also drives innovation, productivity, and national transformation. Let Uganda become a country led by technology, creativity, and enlightened minds,” he added.

Muganga also urged that such a legacy would endure far beyond physical symbols of leadership.

“If you pursue this path, Your Excellency, you will have secured a legacy that will outlive any monument, a legacy that will be remembered with admiration and gratitude by generations to come,” he said.