Police call for calm as Uganda enters final days ahead of Thursday’s general elections

The Uganda Police Force has called on citizens and political actors to maintain peace and refrain from violence as the country enters the final days ahead of polling day and warned that criminal acts committed under the guise of elections will not be tolerated.

Speaking as Chief Political Commissar of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Ubaldo Bamunoba at the media centre in Kampala said the nation is now in a sensitive phase of the electoral process, with candidates intensifying campaigns across multiple platforms.

“With only four days remaining to polling day, the country has entered a critical phase of the electoral process,” Bamunoba said. “At this stage, candidates are intensifying their campaign strategies and messages, targeting various groups through different media platforms and physical engagements.”

Bamunoba stressed that heightened political activity should not be used to justify lawlessness, urging the public to exercise restraint and reject provocation.

“I wish to remind the public that there is no justification whatsoever for engaging in criminal acts in the name of elections,” he said. “Citizens are therefore urged to exercise maximum restraint and reject violence, even when provoked by political opponents.”

He emphasized that peaceful participation in the electoral process reflects political maturity and is essential to safeguarding democratic gains already made by the country.

“The Uganda Police Force, working closely with other security agencies, assures the nation of its total and unwavering commitment to securing the electoral process at all levels,” Bamunoba said. “As a country, we have made significant progress in the management of elections, and it is our collective responsibility to safeguard these gains.”

He further reminded political aspirants that leadership must be grounded in discipline and integrity.

“Those seeking leadership positions are reminded that clean leadership is born of clean conduct,” he said, adding that peace must remain the defining value before, during and after the elections.

Inspector General of Police Abbas Byakagaba, while briefing on election preparedness, said all accredited election observers would be clearly identifiable throughout the process. He noted that the Uganda Police Force is the lead agency for election security, working alongside other sister security agencies.

He explained that each polling station will be assigned an election constable, primarily a police officer, and that prison warders will be deployed where necessary to reinforce security.

“The presence of security personnel during elections should reassure citizens and enhance confidence in their safety,” Byakagaba said.

Meanwhile, Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama outlined key voting procedures, saying each voter will receive three ballot papers: one for the presidential election, one for the district woman member of parliament, and one for the directly elected member of parliament.

“Each ballot will be cast into a separate, clearly marked ballot box,” Justice Byabakama said.

He added that every polling station will have seven polling officials, including an election constable, all of whom will be clearly identifiable to voters and observers.

Justice Byabakama reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to delivering peaceful, credible, free and fair elections and called on all stakeholders to play their part.

“I call upon voters, political actors, security agencies, observers, the media and the general public to work together to ensure a successful electoral process,” he said.

He also urged the media to uphold professionalism and promote peace and stability in their reporting before and after the elections, saying responsible journalism is vital to national cohesion and democratic integrity.