UCC directs broadcasters to stop disputing declared election results, as it gags opinions

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has directed broadcasters to stop using radio, television and digital platforms to challenge officially declared election results, reminding media houses that only the Electoral Commission has the constitutional authority to announce outcomes.

In a notice issued by UCC Executive Director, Nyombi Thembo on Tuesday, February 10 said the commission had observed a pattern in which unsuccessful candidates in parliamentary and local government elections were using broadcast platforms to dispute results from the recently concluded polls through unverified and sensational claims.

“The Uganda Communications Commission reminds broadcasters and the public that only the Electoral Commission is mandated to declare election results. Broadcast platforms must not be used to dispute officially declared results or air unverified claims,” Nyombi said in the statement.

Nyombi stressed that once results are declared by the Electoral Commission, any dissatisfaction must be addressed through the courts in line with the law and not through media platforms.

“Election disputes should be addressed through the courts by filing petitions within the legally set timelines. The broadcast media should not be used as alternative venues for litigating election disputes,” he cautioned.

According to the regulator, airing unofficial results, parallel tallies or speculative allegations is unlawful and risks misleading the public, eroding confidence in democratic institutions and threatening national unity in the post-election period.

The UCC directed all broadcasters to immediately refrain from hosting or airing content that questions declared election results without verification. This includes programmes, talk shows and call-ins that promote unofficial figures or unsubstantiated claims.

“All broadcasters are hereby directed to refrain from airing content that disputes declared election results without verification. Strict editorial oversight is required to ensure all election-related information is verified against official Electoral Commission sources,” the notice stated.

The Commission warned that enforcement action will be taken against any broadcaster that violates the directive, urging media owners, editors and presenters to act responsibly and uphold professional standards in the handling of post-election content.

The UCC directive aligns with the Electoral Commission’s 2025 media reporting guidelines issued ahead of the general elections, which clearly set out how journalists and broadcasters are required to report on elections and results.

Under the Electoral Commission guidelines, media houses are required to report election results strictly as declared by the Commission and are prohibited from publishing or broadcasting projected, unofficial or parallel results whether attributed to political parties, candidates, agents or members of the public.

The guidelines further require broadcasters to clearly attribute all election results to the Electoral Commission, avoid speculation during tallying and declaration, and repeatedly remind audiences that only the Commission can lawfully announce final outcomes.

Media houses are also obligated to exercise editorial control over live programmes, including call-in shows, to prevent the dissemination of false or misleading election information. Journalists are required to ensure accuracy, balance and restraint in reporting, particularly in the post-election period when tensions may still be high.

The Electoral Commission guidelines emphasise that once results are declared, the electoral process moves into a legal phase, where disputes are resolved exclusively through the courts. Media platforms are therefore not permitted to host debates or narratives that undermine declared outcomes or present them as provisional.

Together, the UCC directive and the Electoral Commission guidelines place responsibility on broadcasters to support public order, confidence in electoral institutions and democratic stability by ensuring that election reporting remains factual, verified and lawful.