Rotary District 9213, Rotaplast, MoH partner to restore smiles with life-saving surgeries

Hundreds of children and adults with cleft lips, cleft palates and burn injuries are set to receive life-changing surgeries this June, following the partnership reached by Rotary District 9213, Rotaplast and the Ministry of Health.

Geoffrey Kitakule, District Governor of Rotary District 9213 welcomed the partnership and noted that when policy opens doors and compassion walks in, lives are transformed.

“Together with Rotaplast and the Ministry of Health, we will provide surgeries that give children their smiles back and restore hope to families,” Kitakule said.

He commended the Ministry of Health for easing the regulatory process.

He added, “I want to thank Director Olaro Charles for making it possible to serve more people and change more lives.”

Rotary District 9213 has been at the forefront of health and community service, running medical outreaches, immunization campaigns and programs to fight preventable diseases. Through these efforts, thousands of families across Uganda have benefited from better access to healthcare and life-saving interventions.

Rotaplast, an international nonprofit working with Rotary, has a proven track record of restoring smiles and lives through free reconstructive surgeries. Its work spans across continents, giving children with cleft and burn conditions the chance to live healthy, confident lives.

“This partnership shows how Rotary turns compassion into action,” Kitakule added.

Kitakule urged that all Rotary clubs will support similar initiatives with an aim to make an even bigger impact in our communities.

By June 2026, the surgical mission will not only offer reconstructive surgeries but also community education on preventive health, ensuring lasting benefits for families in need.

“Congratulations to Rotary Club Sonde-D9213, the Ministry of Health, Rotary District 9213, and Rotaplast for sealing a deal that will save smiles and change lives,” Kitakule said.