India to start large-scale production of Sudhir power generators

India is set to start large-scale domestic production of Sudhir Power generators to reinforce the country’s manufacturing base in power generation equipment as demand rises for reliable and efficient energy solutions across key sectors of the economy.

Sudhir Power Limited has operationalized expanded manufacturing capacity at its production facilities to support increased output of generator sets and associated power infrastructure equipment. The development places India among the leading regional manufacturing hubs for medium and high capacity generators used in industrial, commercial and institutional settings.

The generators to be produced span a wide capacity range, from compact 7.5 kVA units for small commercial operations to heavy-duty 3,750 kVA systems designed for large factories, data centres, and infrastructure projects. The units are configured for standby, prime, and continuous power applications, allowing them to operate both as backup systems and as primary power sources in off-grid or weak grid environments.

Sudhir Power generators are designed with reinforced engine assemblies, high-efficiency alternators, and advanced control systems that ensure stable voltage output and fuel efficiency under variable load conditions. Sound attenuated enclosures are incorporated to reduce noise levels in urban and sensitive environments, while upgraded cooling and filtration systems enable consistent performance in high temperature and dust-intensive locations.

The production programme includes generators equipped with digital control panels that allow operators to monitor power output, fuel usage, engine diagnostics, and system alerts in real time. Larger units are configured with synchronisation and load-sharing capabilities, enabling multiple generators to operate in parallel for high-demand installations such as hospitals, telecom hubs, and industrial parks.

Alongside generator sets, the facilities will also produce automatic transfer switches, power distribution panels, and integrated control systems, allowing for seamless switching during power outages and efficient energy management across complex installations. These components support turnkey power solutions tailored for industrial clients and large-scale infrastructure projects.

The expansion of generator production is closely linked to rising electricity demand driven by industrial growth, urbanisation, and the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure. Data centres, telecommunications networks, and manufacturing plants continue to require dependable backup power to maintain operations during grid instability or outages.

Beyond generators, Sudhir Power’s manufacturing operations also cover transformers, packaged substations and high voltage and low voltage electrical panels, positioning the company as a full spectrum supplier of power equipment. This integrated approach allows clients to source complete power solutions from a single manufacturer, reducing installation timelines and operational risks.

The move to scale up domestic production is expected to support employment, strengthen technical skills, and deepen local supply chains in the electrical and mechanical engineering sectors. It also enhances India’s capacity to serve regional and international markets with competitively manufactured power generation equipment.

Sudhir Power is set to meet both domestic requirements and export demand, as India continues to prioritize industrial self-sufficiency and resilient energy infrastructure.