Mawokota South MP Nsibambi defects from FDC to NRM

The outgoing Mawokota South MP, Yusuf Nsibambi, has defected from the Forum for Democratic Change to the ruling National Resistance Movement, ending his long association with the opposition.

Nsibambi, who recently lost the Mawokota South parliamentary seat in the concluded general elections, was received at State House Nakasero by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among as he formally joined the ruling party.

The Speaker welcomed him in the presence of Members of Parliament and senior party officials, conveying greetings from the NRM national chairman, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“At least we know we have a home to go to, and we have leadership in the home. We want to thank you so much for loving NRM and for choosing to be part of a party that is focused on delivering services to the people,” Among said.

She formally announced his transition to the ruling party.

“I have today brought Honorable Counsel Nsibambi, Senior Counsel. Officially today, the eighteenth of February, he has joined NRM as a party. From the time he went to Parliament, he saw what the government has done and what NRM is doing for the people, and he believes he wants to be in the team that delivers this country,” she said.

Nsibambi served as Mawokota South MP during the last parliamentary term and previously held key positions within FDC, including deputy president for the central region, legal adviser and chairperson of the party’s Electoral Commission.

In his remarks, he traced his political journey from student activism to national leadership.

“Throughout my time at the university, I have been in active politics as an activist. I have never been to NRM all along, and many of our debates were focused on criticising NRM,” Nsibambi said.

He said that after nearly 27 years as a lecturer at the Faculty of Law, he joined frontline politics and became deeply involved in opposition strategy and election petitions.

“I was the deputy president for the central region and legal adviser to the party. We engaged in many election petitions and administrative matters,” he said.

Addressing his recent electoral defeat, Nsibambi acknowledged the outcome while noting mixed reactions from his supporters.

“No one can believe that I lost Mawokota, but I sincerely lost. The population is saying something different. For us as politicians, we are saying something different,” he said.

Following the elections, he came under criticism after electricity connections in parts of Mawokota South were reportedly disconnected. Some residents accused him of influencing the move after losing the seat, allegations that generated debate within the constituency. Nsibambi has previously maintained that utility operations are administrative and not politically directed.

He also cited internal disagreements within the opposition as part of the reason for his departure.

“Throughout the four or five years, we have never sat as parties to agree on any position. You would find decisions taken abruptly, including walking out of Parliament without structured engagement,” he said.

Nsibambi said his experience in Parliament reshaped his political outlook.

“From the time I went to Parliament, I saw what the government had done. I believe I want to be part of a team that delivers for the people and invests in humanity,” he said.

Speaker Among said the party will proceed with his formal registration and integration into its structures.