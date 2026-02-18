Ruto unveils KSh80b deal to transform Nairobi into secure, livable capital city

Kenyan President William Ruto has unveiled a KSh80 billion cooperation agreement between the National Government and the Nairobi City County Government aimed at transforming Nairobi into a more livable, secure and efficient city for its 4.4 million residents.

The ambitious plan targets key sectors including street lighting, electricity connectivity, water supply, sanitation, roads and waste management in what the President described as a decisive step towards repositioning the capital as a leading African metropolis.

“We have unveiled a KSh80 billion cooperation agreement between the National Government and the Nairobi City County Government to make the capital city more livable, secure, and efficient for the 4.4 million residents,” President Ruto said.

Under the agreement, the government will commit KSh3.7 billion to complete 10,000 unfinished streetlights and install an additional 40,000 lights across the city to enhance security and improve night-time economic activity.

Additionally, through Kenya Power, the National Government will invest KSh1.5 billion in transformers and last-mile electricity connections targeting informal settlements.

On water infrastructure, the President announced that KSh2.1 billion will be injected into the Ng’ethu Water Treatment Plant to curb daily losses estimated at 50 million litres. A further KSh3 billion will fund the Gigiri–Shauri Moyo evacuation corridor project to stabilize and extend water supply to high-demand zones.

“We will spend KSh2.1 billion at Ng’ethu Treatment Plant to stop daily losses of about 50 million litres. Another KSh3 billion will go to the Gigiri-Shauri Moyo evacuation corridor to stabilise and extend supply to high demand zones,” he said.

Sanitation reforms form a major component of the deal, with KSh9 billion earmarked for the construction of two parallel 27-kilometre trunk sewer lines along the Nairobi River Corridor. Another KSh6 billion will finance a new sewer plant capable of treating 60 million litres of wastewater daily.

An additional KSh3 billion will support last-mile sewer connectivity, while KSh15 billion has been reserved for long-term sewer expansion across the capital.

In the transport sector, KSh8.7 billion will go towards upgrading roads, bridges and drainage systems. The government is also mobilising KSh1.7 billion for 59 kilometres of roads under phase two beginning April 2026.

President Ruto further revealed that every ward will benefit from a KSh5 billion road improvement programme, complemented by KSh3.7 billion from the county government. A further KSh1 billion has been allocated specifically for drainage improvements.

On solid waste management, KSh4 billion will be invested in modern systems, including the provision of 100 acres of land for Material Recovery Facilities, with the National Government contributing an additional KSh2 billion.

“All these efforts will strengthen Nairobi’s standing as a globally respected African metropolis that reflects our national ambitions,” the President said.