Moslems to start Ramadan tomorrow, Saudi Arabia confirms

Saudi Arabia has confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan 1447 AH, paving the way for Muslims to begin fasting on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

In a statement released under Haramain Sharifain, authorities announced that the new moon had been sighted on Tuesday evening.

“The Crescent for the month of Ramadan 1447 was SEEN in Saudi Arabia today. Subsequently, tomorrow, Wednesday, 18th February 2026 is 1st Ramadan 1447. Ramadan Mubarak!” the statement read.

The confirmation reveals the start of fasting for millions of Muslims in Saudi Arabia and in countries that align their Islamic calendar with the Kingdom’s moon sighting declaration.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is the most sacred period in Islam. During the month, Muslims observe a daily fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs while dedicating themselves to prayer, reflection, and acts of charity.

The holy month also commemorates the revelation of the Qur’an to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Mosques across the Kingdom, including the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, are expected to welcome large numbers of worshippers for the special Taraweeh night prayers.

Beyond fasting, Ramadan is a season of spiritual renewal, generosity and compassion. Families gather at sunset to break their fast in a meal known as Iftar, while communities increase charitable giving to support the needy. Acts of kindness, forgiveness, and solidarity are strongly encouraged throughout the month.

While the start of Ramadan may vary slightly in some countries depending on local moon sightings, Saudi Arabia’s announcement often guides many Muslim communities worldwide.

Muslims will now embark on a month-long journey of faith, discipline and devotion.

Ramadan Mubarak.