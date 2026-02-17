Uganda, UAE implement visa waiver deal for diplomatic and service passport holders

The Government of Uganda has commenced the implementation of a bilateral visa waiver agreement with the United Arab Emirates in order to pave the way for visa free travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports between the two countries.

In a statement issued on February 17, 2026, the Ministry of Internal Affairs through the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control announced that the agreement, which was signed on May 7, 2025, has now entered into force.

According to the ministry spokesperson and Head of Public Relations, Simon Peter Mundeyi, the waiver took effect earlier this month.

“In accordance with the terms of the agreement and following its ratification and entry into force, the visa waiver for eligible UAE nationals traveling to Uganda took effect from 10th February 2026,” Mundeyi stated.

Under the arrangement, nationals of the United Arab Emirates holding diplomatic, special, ordinary and service passports are exempt from obtaining a visa to enter and stay in Uganda for a maximum period of 90 days.

For Ugandan nationals, the waiver applies specifically to holders of diplomatic and service passports, who are now permitted to enter and stay in the UAE for up to 90 days within any 180 day period without a visa.

However, the ministry clarified that the exemption does not extend to holders of ordinary Ugandan passports.

“Please note that this waiver does not apply to holders of Ordinary Ugandan Passports and they are still subject to the routine visa application procedures to the UAE,” Mundeyi emphasized.

The ministry further noted that eligible UAE nationals must still comply with standard immigration procedures, including presentation of a valid passport and proof of onward or return travel where applicable.

Mundeyi described the development as a milestone in strengthening bilateral ties between Kampala and Abu Dhabi.

“This development reflects the growing partnership between Uganda and the UAE in areas of mutual interest. The Ministry remains committed to facilitating legitimate travel while upholding national security and immigration standards,” he said.

The visa waiver is meant to ease official travel, deepen diplomatic engagement and promote cooperation in trade, investment and other strategic sectors between the two nations.