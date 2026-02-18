Uganda among first globally to submit 7th biodiversity report under UN Convention

Uganda has been congratulated for becoming one of the first countries in the world to submit its 7th National Report under the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, signaling strong commitment to global biodiversity conservation targets.

According to a press release issued by the National Environment Management Authority, Uganda and the European Union led the way as the first Parties to file their reports ahead of the February 28, 2026 deadline.

The reports are a key requirement for all 196 Parties to the Convention and track progress in implementing the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted in 2022 at COP15. The framework sets ambitious global targets to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

“The 7th National Reports provide critical information that will inform deliberations at the 17th Conference of the Parties,” NEMA stated in the release.

The upcoming COP17 summit is scheduled to take place in Yerevan, Armenia, from October 19 to 30, 2026, where countries will assess collective global progress on biodiversity protection.

One of the major highlights in Uganda’s report is the successful community-led restoration of degraded wetlands in the Lake Victoria basin. The initiative, according to NEMA, has improved water quality and strengthened local livelihoods.

However, the report also acknowledges persistent challenges. Growing pressure on land due to competing uses continues to strain critical ecosystems, even as policy frameworks for conservation have been strengthened.

Uganda’s early submission is being viewed as a demonstration of proactive alignment with global environmental goals. The report outlines progress made under the country’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan III, integrating biodiversity priorities into national development planning while identifying gaps that still need attention.

In Uganda, the preparation of the 7th National Report was led by NEMA, which serves as the National Focal Point for the Convention. The authority coordinated inputs from government ministries, agencies, academia, civil society, and indigenous and local communities.

Established in 1992 during the Rio Earth Summit, the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity is a legally binding international treaty aimed at conserving biological diversity, promoting sustainable use of its components, and ensuring fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from genetic resources. Uganda is among the countries that have domesticated the Convention’s obligations through national legislation and policy frameworks.