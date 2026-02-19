Kenya receives first batch of long acting HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir

On February, 17, Kenya received the first delivery of 21,000 starter doses of Lenacapavir, a long acting injectable drug used for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, in a boost to the country’s fight against new infections.

Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth received the consignment, noting that Kenya’s inclusion among the first countries in East Africa to introduce the drug reflects its preparedness to embrace innovative and people centred HIV prevention approaches.

Health authorities clarified that Lenacapavir is not a vaccine but a preventive antiretroviral medicine administered twice a year. The drug, originally developed for adults living with multidrug resistant HIV, has now been adopted as a long acting prevention option. Patients will access it at a cost of Ksh 7,800 annually.

The medicine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2025 and subsequently endorsed by the World Health Organisation. In January 2026, Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board completed its scientific assessment and recommended the product for national registration and use.

The initial batch was delivered with support from the Global Fund. Authorities expect an additional 12,000 continuation doses by April, while the United States has pledged a further 25,000 doses to support early phase implementation.

The Ministry of Health, through the National AIDS and STI Control Programme, will coordinate a phased rollout beginning March 2026 in 15 high burden countries.

Kenya continues to grapple with a heavy HIV burden, with young people accounting for 41 percent of new infections. Health officials say the introduction of a twice yearly preventive option could significantly improve adherence and widen access to protection, particularly among vulnerable populations.