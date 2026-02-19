Speke Resort Munyonyo extends CSR drive with community clean-up

Speke Resort Munyonyo has stepped beyond its luxury suites to lead a large-scale community clean-up exercise aimed at improving sanitation in the surrounding neighbourhood.

In a demonstration of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), staff members temporarily set aside their routine hospitality duties and took to the streets armed with brooms, hoes, slashers and garbage bags. The initiative focused on clearing litter, trimming overgrown areas and promoting better hygiene practices within the community.

The clean-up was spearheaded by the resort’s General Manager, Greg Petzer, who led a team equipped with gloves and protective gear as they collected waste and swept nearby roads.

Petzersaid that this is not the first time the staff clean up the resort’s surroundings and they shall keep doing that to encourage the community to keep the community clean and beautiful.

“We want the environment around the resort to match or reflect the high standards maintained inside the facility,” he said.

Speaking during the exercise, management emphasised that the effort was part of a broader commitment to environmental stewardship and community partnership.

“This is part of our ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and maintaining a clean and safe neighbourhood for everyone,” management noted.

The management added, “We believe the standards we uphold within the resort should be reflected in the community around us.”

The exercise resulted in visibly cleaner streets and public spaces, while also sending a strong message about shared responsibility in maintaining a healthy environment.

Residents in the area welcomed the gesture, with some joining the exercise in solidarity. Community members praised the resort for setting an example and strengthening ties with its neighbours.

Resort officials said the initiative is not a one-off activity but part of a continuous programme aimed at fostering sustainability and positive community relations.

Speke Resort Munyonyo reaffirmed its position not only as a leading hospitality destination but also as an active partner in building a cleaner and greener community.