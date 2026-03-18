Uganda to host 32nd ARSO General Assembly at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has announced that Uganda will host the 32nd General Assembly of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) at Speke Resort Munyonyo from June 15 to 19, 2026.

The meeting is aimed at bringing together standards experts, policymakers and private sector leaders from across Africa.

The high-level continental meeting will be held under the theme “Standards enabling Intra-Africa Trade under the AfCFTA –ARSO Quality Mark Working for You,” and is expected to focus on how harmonised standards can boost trade among African countries under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In a statement, UNBS invited stakeholders to participate in the assembly, noting that the event will provide a key platform for collaboration on quality infrastructure and trade facilitation across the continent.

“Join us at the 32nd ARSO General Assembly 2026 as we collaborate to foster trade, promote quality standards, and unlock Africa’s economic potential through standards,” the bureau said.

According to UNBS, the assembly will attract ARSO member states, national standards bodies, African Union institutions, regional economic communities, international standards organisations, conformity assessment bodies, development partners, and private sector representatives from across Africa.

The gathering will discuss ways to strengthen the adoption of common standards that can ease cross-border trade and improve the competitiveness of African products in both regional and global markets.

“The theme highlights the critical role of standards in facilitating intra-African trade and ensuring that African products meet globally recognised quality benchmarks,” the bureau noted.

ARSO, the continental standards organisation established to harmonise standards across Africa, works closely with national standards bodies such as UNBS to develop common guidelines that support trade, consumer protection, and industrial development.

Hosting the event positions Uganda at the centre of continental discussions on quality assurance, product certification and standards harmonisation, areas considered essential for the success of the AfCFTA, which aims to create the world’s largest free trade area by number of participating countries.

UNBS said the assembly at Speke Resort Munyonyo will also feature technical meetings, policy discussions and networking sessions aimed at strengthening cooperation among African standards institutions.

“The ARSO General Assembly provides an important opportunity for stakeholders to share knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and advance the use of standards as a tool for economic transformation across Africa,” the statement added.

The annual ARSO gathering rotates among member states and is regarded as one of Africa’s most important forums for shaping the future of standardisation, quality infrastructure, and trade integration on the continent.