Health Ministry warns public on counterfeit drugs and self-medication ahead of Pharma expo

The Ministry of Health Uganda has warned the public about the increasing presence of counterfeit and substandard medicines on the Ugandan market, which are a threat to public health.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Ms.Sarah Taratwebirwe, a senior pharmacist, said many Ugandans struggle to distinguish between genuine and fake pharmaceutical products. She explained that while some medicines are smuggled into the country and may appear effective, others are substandard and do not meet the required safety standards.

To address the problem, the government is strengthening enforcement through the National Drug Authority, which has stepped up testing and inspections at border points, private pharmacies and public health facilities.

“We are committed to ensuring that the medicines available to Ugandans are both safe and effective,” Ms. Taratwebirwe said, adding that cracking down on illegal supply chains remains a key priority.

The Ministry also warned against the dangers of self medication, linking the practice to rising cases of drug resistance. Ms Taratwebirwe noted that many people treat illnesses such as malaria, cough and flu without proper diagnosis, often misusing antibiotics.

“Many people do not see the immediate danger. By taking the wrong drug or treating the wrong illness, you risk developing resistance. Eventually, these life saving medicines may no longer work,” she cautioned.

Health officials are now encouraging a test and treat approach, urging the public to seek guidance from qualified medical professionals before taking medication. While some minor conditions can be managed with over the counter drugs, the Ministry emphasizes that proper diagnosis is essential for effective treatment.

Meanwhile, Uganda will host the Uganda Pharma and Healthcare Expo & Dialogue 2026 from March 26 to 28 at the UMA Show Grounds Multipurpose Hall in Lugogo under the theme strengthening access quality and sustainability in healthcare for all.

The expo will bring together global pharmaceutical companies, local manufacturers and digital health innovators to discuss ways of strengthening supply chains, promoting local drug manufacturing and improving healthcare delivery.

The Ministry has invited healthcare professionals, investors and development partners to participate in the event as part of efforts to build a stronger and more self sufficient health sector.