Makerere University to strengthen regional journalism training on peace and conflict

Makerere University has strengthened its commitment to promoting peace and conflict-sensitive journalism in East and Central Africa through a strategic partnership with the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and Ultimate Media Consult.

This collaboration was formalized with a memorandum of understanding signed on March 11, 2026, establishing a three-year program designed to provide intensive training for journalists from conflict-affected countries in the region. The first training program, already underway, is a two-week intensive course aimed at equipping media professionals with the skills to report on peace and conflict responsibly and effectively.

Dr. Ivan Lukanda, a senior lecturer in the Department of Journalism and Communication at Makerere University, emphasized the importance of the program.

“We live in a region that is often volatile. Journalists play a vital role in shaping public understanding, and having professionals who understand the nuances of peace and conflict is critical for mitigating tensions and preventing the escalation of disputes into larger crises,” he said.

The MoU outlines three main pillars: joint training, research, and network-building. The two-week training covers multiple aspects of journalism, including investigative reporting, multimedia storytelling, ethical reporting practices, and immersive techniques such as video, audio, photography, and animation.

“By integrating these methods, the program ensures that journalists can communicate complex conflict issues in ways that are accessible and impactful,” Dr. Lukanda explained.

He added, “Journalists are often the first line of information in communities facing tension and unrest. Providing them with the right tools ensures that stories on peace and conflict are reported accurately, responsibly, and in ways that foster understanding and reconciliation.”

Makerere University’s Department of Journalism and Communication, established in 1988 and independent since 1998, has a long history of media education and capacity building in the region. The department offers a range of academic programs, including undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees. Beyond formal education, the department runs short courses in collaboration with Ultimate Media Consult, which have been instrumental in extending training opportunities to professionals across the region.

The initiative also aims to support the development of regional networks of journalists and researchers who can monitor conflict trends, produce high-quality reporting, and contribute to research on peace and security. This network approach enables continuous learning and fosters a culture of responsible journalism throughout the Great Lakes region.

Dr. Gilbert Gomushabe, Head of African Languages at Makerere University, highlighted the significance of ethical reporting. “Good journalism involves reporting the truth, but responsible journalism goes further, ensuring that the way information is presented does not exacerbate conflict and instead encourages understanding and reconciliation,” he said. “The department takes pride in training journalists who can navigate sensitive issues while upholding professional integrity.”

During the inaugural ICGLR Awards 2025 ceremony held at Makerere University, journalists from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo were recognized for reporting that challenges narratives of perpetual conflict in the Great Lakes region. Ambassador Robert Masolo, the national coordinator for ICGLR, stressed that the media must offer balanced coverage that promotes unity and hope.

“To the outside world, the Great Lakes region is often portrayed through the lens of conflict. We must empower journalists to tell stories that reflect resilience and community strength,” he said.

The winners of the awards were celebrated for their exceptional reporting in radio and television, highlighting issues such as the impact of border closures on youth entrepreneurship and intercultural relations in the region. The ceremony emphasized that awards are merit-based and must be earned, reinforcing the need for high standards in journalism.

Dr. Mubita Luwabelwa, executive secretary of ICGLR, addressed the laureates during the event, stating, “Journalists are not bystanders. They are active participants in shaping society. Your work holds leaders accountable and gives a voice to the marginalized. This recognition validates the risks you take to report from some of the most challenging environments in Africa.”

The program is funded by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, with support from the German cooperation agency GIZ and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The funding allows for sustainable delivery of the training and enables expansion to reach journalists across twelve countries in the region. The department also plans to continuously adapt the curriculum to reflect emerging trends and challenges in regional security, migration, and refugee issues.

Dr. Lukanda stressed the long-term impact of the initiative, “This is not just a one-off training program. It is part of our ongoing commitment to building a cadre of journalists capable of informing the public accurately, holding leaders accountable, and contributing to peacebuilding in East Africa. By focusing on professional development and regional collaboration, we aim to create a lasting impact on media practice and public discourse.”

Makerere University, in partnership with ICGLR and Ultimate Media Consult, aims to expand future sessions to include larger groups of journalists from all member countries.

The vision is to ensure that the media in the Great Lakes region not only reports conflicts accurately but also provides stories of resilience, reconciliation, and hope. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for the university and a step forward in promoting responsible journalism as a tool for peace and stability in Africa.