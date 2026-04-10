Green Hope in Action: Rotary District 9213 DG Kitakule leads quiet environmental restoration drive across Uganda

The environmental restoration movement led by Rotarians is steadily transforming communities across Uganda, with a focus on tree planting, conservation and sustainable living.

In a statement, Rotary District 9213 Governor, Geoffrey Martin Kitakule said the initiative is gaining momentum across the country, driven by partnerships with schools, communities and institutions committed to reversing environmental degradation.

“Across Uganda, a quiet but powerful movement is taking root, one tree, one community and one project at a time. Environmental restoration is becoming a defining pillar of Rotary’s impact, transforming landscapes while uplifting livelihoods,” Kitakule said.

Rotary and Rotaract clubs have mobilised communities and schools to plant trees and adopt environmentally friendly practices. Kitakule noted that the effort is not just about numbers but about long term impact on ecosystems and livelihoods.

“These efforts are not just about numbers. Each tree planted represents a step toward restoring degraded forests, a natural defense against climate change, and a boost to soil fertility and agricultural productivity,” he explained.

The initiative has also seen increased community involvement, with young people, local leaders and families taking part in environmental stewardship. In many areas, tree planting has become a shared responsibility that is strengthening local resilience.

Uganda’s wetlands and water sources, which are vital lifelines for both people and ecosystems, are also a key focus.

Kitakule said Rotarians are working to protect and restore these fragile environments through awareness campaigns and conservation projects.

“Through campaigns and conservation projects such as Run for the Nile, Rotary is helping to reduce wetland degradation and protect the Nile and Lake Victoria. These efforts not only protect biodiversity but also strengthen resilience against climate related challenges,”he said.

Schools have emerged as critical centres for change, with initiatives promoting energy efficient cookstoves and better waste management practices. According to Kitakule, these practical solutions demonstrate that environmental conservation can be simple and beneficial to everyday life.

“At the heart of Rotary’s environmental activities is education. By engaging schools, youth groups and community members, we are building a culture of awareness and responsibility,” he said.

Youth engagement has also been strengthened through Rotaract clubs, which are leading clean up drives and environmental campaigns aimed at inspiring innovation and sustainability among young people.

Kitakule highlighted the importance of partnerships in scaling up impact, noting that collaboration with local communities, government institutions and international partners has enabled Rotary to expand its reach.

“Together with Uganda Breweries Limited and the National Forestry Authority, we are restoring Namamaga Forest Reserve. With EACOP, we are greening schools in over six districts along the oil pipeline,” he said.

He added that the environmental work undertaken by Rotarians goes beyond conservation and speaks to broader issues of health, food security and climate resilience.

“The environmental work executed by Rotary in Uganda is more than conservation. It is a commitment to life, health and future prosperity. Healthy ecosystems mean better food security, more resilient communities and continued climate action,” Kitakule said.

Kitakule urged more Ugandans to take part in protecting the environment, stressing that collective action is key to achieving sustainable change.

“This is not just about healing the land. It is about inspiring a nation to care, to act, and to build a greener tomorrow. This is Rotary in action. This is hope growing,” he said.