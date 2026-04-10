Mufumbiro denied bail to bury his wife

The Chief Magistrate’s Court has denied National Unity Platform deputy spokesperson Waiswa Mufumbiro temporary bail to attend the burial of his wife, Edith Katende Mufumbiro, who died early Wednesday after battling with Cancer.

Mufumbiro, who has been in detention since last year, remains on remand and is yet to be committed to the High Court for trial. He faces multiple charges, including incitement to commit an offence, unlawful assembly, and unlawful military drilling.

The decision means he will miss his wife’s burial, which is scheduled for tomorrow, deepening the emotional toll on his family and supporters.

According to National Unity Platform spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, the prosecution opposed Mufumbiro’s temporary release and successfully challenged the suitability of the sureties presented before court.

“The state prosecutor rejected two proposed sureties for Mr Mufumbiro’s release, including his father, Moses Baligeya, on grounds that he is too close to him,” Ssenyonyi said.

He added that another proposed surety, Kampala Lord Mayor elect Ronald Balimwezo, was also dismissed by the prosecution.

“They argued that Ronald Balimwezo is not sufficiently close to compel his attendance in court,” Ssenyonyi stated.

Ssenyonyi further revealed that the proceedings were conducted behind closed doors, with the media barred from covering the session.

“The media was barred from the session,” he said, raising concerns among observers about transparency in the handling of the case.

Mufumbiro’s continued detention and the court’s refusal to grant him temporary bail have brought debate on the rights of remand prisoners, especially in circumstances involving bereavement.

The family prepares to lay Edith Katende Mufumbiro to rest tomorrow. Mufumbiro will remain in custody, unable to attend the burial rites of his wife.