Gov’t halts registration of Uganda Land Commission leases without Attorney General clearance

The Commissioner for Land Registration has directed all Registrars of Titles across the country to stop registering any lease agreements issued by the Uganda Land Commission unless they have received prior legal clearance from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

In an internal memo dated April 14, 2026, the Commissioner cited a legal advisory issued by the Attorney General on March 24, 2026, declaring that any lease agreement entered into by the Uganda Land Commission without the Attorney General’s advice is “null and void.”

“It has been advised that any Lease Agreement entered into by the Uganda Land Commission (Government) without advice of the Attorney General is null and void,” the memo reads in part.

The directive follows concerns raised by the Attorney General that the Commission has been concluding lease agreements and contracts with private individuals without seeking mandatory legal guidance, contrary to constitutional requirements.

According to the legal advisory, Article 119(5) of the Constitution requires that all agreements involving government interests must be reviewed by the Attorney General before being finalized.

“Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, no agreement, contract, treaty, convention or document… to which the Government is a party… shall be concluded without legal advice from the Attorney General,” the advisory states.

The Attorney General further referenced Article 239, which outlines the mandate of the Uganda Land Commission to manage and hold land on behalf of the government, emphasizing that this role must be exercised within the bounds of the law.

The advisory also draws support from a landmark Constitutional Court ruling in Nsimbе Holdings Ltd vs Attorney General (2006), where the court underscored the necessity of legal oversight in government contractual obligations.

Consequently, Registrars have been instructed to reject any new lease applications from the Commission that lack written approval or documented legal advice from the Attorney General.

“Registrars of Title are advised not to register any new leases issued by the Uganda Land Commission unless consented to by the Attorney General in writing,” the memo adds.

The move will tighten compliance in land transactions involving public land and could significantly affect ongoing and future lease arrangements managed by the Commission.

The directive ensures accountability in the management of public land and aims to prevent potential disputes arising from improperly executed agreements.

However, it may also slow down land-related transactions in the short term as stakeholders adjust to stricter legal requirements.