Parliament seeks Shs249b for Justice Ministry projects and operations

Parliament’s committee overseeing the justice sector has called for an additional Shs249 billion in the 2026/27 financial year to address critical infrastructure gaps, operational constraints, and staffing disparities within the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

In its report, the Committee warned that continued underfunding of key projects risks delaying service delivery, escalating costs and limiting access to justice across the country.

On the construction of the Justice Law and Order Sector House, legislators noted that Phase I has reached practical completion, with partial occupation commencing in March 2026. However, funding shortfalls threaten progress on the remaining phases.

“The ongoing and outstanding certified work under Phase I, ongoing work under Phase II, and completion of the parking deck cannot be funded within the Shs16.63 billion provided against the Shs50 billion required,” the Committee said.

“To ensure the timely completion of the entire project, the Ministry requires additional budget allocation of Shs34 billion in the 2026/27 financial year. This would also ensure that government does not incur interest and litigation costs on delayed payments,” the report added.

The Committee consequently recommended that an additional Shs34 billion be allocated to enable completion of the JLOS House.

The report also highlighted serious concerns about the Ministry’s aging vehicle fleet, revealing that 79 percent of its 86 vehicles are over five years old, while 43 percent have been in service for at least a decade.

“The current fleet is insufficient, old and unreliable to traverse long distances to various courts, with maintenance costs currently in the range of Shs1 billion annually,” the Committee observed.

“To be able to execute its duty effectively, the Ministry needs to procure 24 new vehicles at an estimated cost of Shs7.2 billion,” it added.

The Committee recommended that Shs7.2 billion be provided in the 2026/27 budget to facilitate procurement of the vehicles and improve justice service delivery.

On human resource disparities, lawmakers pointed to unequal tax treatment between State Attorneys in the Ministry and those in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Whereas State Attorneys in MoJCA and ODPP do related work, State Attorneys in MoJCA are taxed while those in ODPP are not taxed,” the Committee noted.

“In order to remove discrimination, there is need for a tax waiver for State Attorneys in MoJCA to bring them at the same level of pay,” the report recommended.

Infrastructure gaps at the regional level also emerged as a major concern, with the Committee noting that the Ministry’s seven regional offices are overstretched, each serving an average of 25 districts.

“With only seven regional offices, workloads and case backlogs remain high, and access to justice especially for vulnerable groups such as orphans and widows is constrained by long travel distances of up to 400 kilometres,” the Committee said.

Although five additional offices have been established in Iganga, Masaka, Hoima, Kabale and Lira, they are currently operating from rented premises.

“There is need to construct permanent regional offices over a five-year period at an estimated cost of Shs8 billion to improve service delivery and expand access to justice,” the report added.

The Committee recommended that Shs8 billion be considered for phased construction of permanent regional offices.

Lawmakers also urged government to prioritise funding for the African Humanitarian Agency headquarters, warning of significant missed opportunities if the project is not implemented.

“Failure to provide funds for the construction of the headquarters means that the country loses opportunities for employment, demand for local services, and promotion of the country as an investment destination,” the Committee cautioned.

Uganda committed to host the agency’s secretariat in July 2024, with a requirement to construct office and residential facilities within two years at a total cost of Shs360 billion.

“This altogether requires Shs360 billion over two years, however the Ministry requires Shs200 billion for the first year to commence the project,” the Committee said.

The Committee recommended that Shs200 billion be allocated in the 2026/27 financial year to enable government fulfil its commitment and kick-start construction.

Lawmakers maintain that the proposed allocations are critical to strengthening justice delivery, reducing operational inefficiencies and positioning Uganda to benefit from continental opportunities.