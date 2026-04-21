Three Ngora district officials remanded over mismanagement of Shs1b road fund

Three officials from Ngora District Local Government and a private sector actor have been remanded over alleged mismanagement of Shs1 billion meant for road works in the district.

The suspects are Stanslas Francis Opio, the Acting District Engineer, Samuel Okello, an Assistant Engineering Officer, and Herbert Oroni, the Station Manager at Retta Solutions Uganda Ltd.

They were arraigned before the Ngora Grade One Magistrates Court by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, working jointly with the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, on charges of theft and conspiracy to defraud. The trio was remanded until May 5, 2026.

Prosecution alleges that the three, together with others still at large, between 2024 and March 2026 conspired to steal fuel valued at over Shs35 million, belonging to Ngora District Local Government. The fuel was reportedly obtained under the pretext that it would be used for road works within the district.

Investigators say the claims were false and that the fuel was diverted for purposes not related to the intended road construction and maintenance activities.

According to investigations, Ngora District Local Government received a total of Shs1.75 billion in the financial years 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 for road construction and maintenance. However, concerns from community members and stakeholders pointed to poor utilisation of the funds, with several roads reportedly left in substandard condition.

It is alleged that Okello Samuel frequently received fuel without proper authorization or documentation and without the approval of the Acting District Engineer. He is said to have acted in collusion with Oroni Herbert, who managed the fuel station supplying the fuel.

Investigations further indicate that Opio Stanslas Francis failed to effectively supervise the engineering department, allowing the alleged misuse of resources to occur.

The investigations are ongoing to trace other individuals believed to have been involved in the scheme.

The government disburses funds to local governments to support road rehabilitation and maintenance, but anti-corruption agencies say misuse of such funds remains a recurring challenge across districts.