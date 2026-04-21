Fisheries Officer killed in highway crash as taxi driver flees

Bugiri, Uganda — April 21, 2026-A fisheries officer attached to Bugiri District has died in a fatal road crash along the Tororo–Jinja highway, after a taxi he was travelling in was involved in an accident, authorities have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Tuesday along one of eastern Uganda’s busiest transport routes. According to preliminary police reports, the taxi was involved in a high-impact collision that left the officer dead at the scene, while several other passengers sustained varying injuries.

Police suspect that reckless driving linked to competition for passengers—commonly known as “stage wars”—may have contributed to the crash. Witnesses say the driver of the taxi fled immediately after the accident and remains at large.

“We are actively pursuing the driver who abandoned the scene,” a police spokesperson said, adding that the suspect will face charges related to reckless driving and causing death once apprehended.

The injured victims were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment, though their current conditions have not yet been officially disclosed.

The Tororo–Jinja highway is a vital transport corridor connecting eastern Uganda to major commercial centers, but it has also gained notoriety for frequent and often fatal accidents. Authorities have repeatedly attributed these incidents to speeding, dangerous overtaking, and indiscipline among drivers—particularly those operating public service vehicles.

The death of the fisheries officer has cast a shadow over Bugiri District, where colleagues described the deceased as a dedicated public servant who played a key role in supporting local fishing communities and enforcing fisheries regulations.

Local leaders and residents have renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and tougher penalties for errant drivers, warning that continued inaction could lead to more preventable deaths on Uganda’s roads.

Police investigations into the crash are ongoing.