Kampala Parents School to host vibrant Gujarat Diwas 2026 celebrations

The Indian community in Uganda is set to come alive with colour, culture and cuisine as Gujarat Diwas 2026 is scheduled to be hosted at Kampala Parents School grounds on Saturday, May 2, starting at 6:00 PM.

Organised under the guidance of the Indian Association Uganda, the event will bring together Gujarati communities and well-wishers to celebrate the rich heritage of Gujarat, one of India’s most culturally vibrant regions.

This year’s celebration promises an exciting lineup of activities, including live traditional performances such as Lok Dayro and the energetic Garba Dhamal dance. Attendees can also look forward to a variety of Gujarati cultural showcases, a dedicated children’s play area, and a grand fireworks display to cap off the evening.

Food will be a major highlight, with a wide selection of pure vegetarian dishes and non-alcoholic drinks available, reflecting the community’s traditions and values.

Gujarat Diwas, observed annually to mark the formation of the state of Gujarat in India, has steadily grown into one of the most anticipated cultural events for the Indian diaspora in Uganda.

Over the past three editions, the celebration has attracted large crowds, blending cultural pride with community bonding.

Previous events have featured vibrant dance performances, cultural exhibitions and business networking opportunities, drawing not only members of the Indian community but also Ugandans eager to experience Gujarati culture.

The event has consistently promoted unity, diversity and cultural exchange.

This celebration is about preserving the Indian heritage while sharing it with others. It is a family-friendly event where everyone feels welcome.

Entry to the event is free with an intention to encourage bigger participation and inclusivity.