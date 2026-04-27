UPDF general, senior officers charged over alleged theft of 270,000 litres of fuel

Four senior officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces have been charged before the General Court Martial in Makindye over allegations of diverting large quantities of operational fuel for personal use.

The accused are Brigadier General James Barigye Ruheesi, Colonel David Ocitti Kidega, Major Innocent Kikongo Mugumya and Captain Kenneth Labwon Kinyera. The officers appeared before a court chaired by Brigadier General Richard Tukachungurwa, where they denied all charges.

The officers denied the charges and court was adjourned up to May 29, 2026, for mention.

Prosecution alleges that the four officers irregularly diverted fuel meant for military operations and instead used it for personal benefit.

The Court documents indicate that the offences were allegedly committed between July 2022 and December 2023 in Kampala and Jinja.

While the initial charge sheet references approximately 27,000 litres of diesel, investigators have since linked the accused to a broader scheme involving up to 270,000 litres of fuel under scrutiny in an ongoing probe into UPDF fuel management.

“The accused persons, being subject to military law, are alleged to have misused operational logistics in a manner prejudicial to the good order and discipline of the defence forces,”prosecution told court.

The four officers were arrested earlier in 2026 following a joint investigation by military intelligence and the UPDF’s internal oversight units.

Their arrest is understood to have been carried out on the orders of the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as part of the crackdown on corruption and abuse of office within the armed forces.

Sources close to the investigation indicate that the probe was triggered by discrepancies in fuel accountability records, which raised red flags about possible diversion of supplies intended for official deployments.

The investigation reportedly uncovered irregular documentation and unexplained fuel withdrawals across multiple units.

The case is part of the effort by the UPDF leadership to strengthen transparency and enforce discipline in the management of military resources, particularly in logistics departments that handle fuel and other critical supplies.

Following their plea, the court adjourned the matter to May 29, 2026 for mention as investigations continue and the prosecution prepares to present its case.

The proceedings will be closely followed, given the seniority of the officers involved and the magnitude of the alleged fuel diversion, which could have far-reaching implications for accountability within the military if the charges are proven.