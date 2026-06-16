The Uganda Rugby Cranes 7s have been dealt a crushing blow after being eliminated from the Africa Men’s Sevens, cruelly ending their chances of securing a second continental title and qualifying for the biggest showpieces in rugby sevens around the world. Uganda entered the Africa Men’s Sevens on the back of an impressive sevens legacy across the continent over the last decade. One of Africa’s most consistent sides over recent years, the Cranes had been tipped to challenge strongly in Nairobi following successful Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens titles in both 2016 and 2017.

Africa Sevens Champions

Despite Uganda qualifying for the past two Rugby World Cups in 2018 and 2022, the Rugby Cranes 7s squad has established itself as one of Africa’s leading sevens sides over recent years. The top team followed intensely on the top media channels and the best betting sites in Uganda, after claiming the continent’s Sevens title back home in Uganda at the Kyadondo Rugby Ground in 2022.

Uganda had also qualified for the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens on three separate occasions. It regularly featured alongside Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe as one of Africa’s best hopes for success at the Rugby World Cup Sevens. To get a taste of their dominance, consider these captivating statistics:

1. Africa Men’s Sevens titles: 3 (2016, 2017, 2022)

2. Rugby World Cup Sevens: 2018 and 2022

3. Commonwealth Games Rugby appearances: Rugby at the Commonwealth Games since 2006

4. Best Rugby World Cup Sevens finish: 17th place (2022)

5. Challenger Series 2024 finish: 6th place

Uganda was arguably one of Africa’s most successful sides across the globe, but was still ejected from the Africa Men’s Sevens at the first hurdle.

A Shock African Men’s Rugby Sevens Exit

World Rugby Sevens squad players representing Uganda at the Africa Men’s Sevens had high expectations going into the tournament, but fell short of consistency across the group stages. After Uganda’s early exit from the Africa Men’s Sevens, many questions have been raised over selection and tactics in this Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens campaign.

Head Coach Tolbert Onyango named several familiar faces to the Uganda Rugby Sevens squad, including players who have represented the East Africans at the World Rugby Sevens Series and other international tournaments. Captain Michael Wokorach was once again named captain of Uganda’s Rugby Sevens side. Several familiar faces around Uganda’s Rugby World Cup Sevens squad were named in the 2024 Africa Men’s Sevens squad, including Pius Ogena, Isaac Massanganzira, and veteran Uganda captain Michael Wokorach, who was expected to inspire Uganda to glory in Kenya. Still, the Uganda Rugby Cranes 7s ultimately fell short.

Players such as Uganda international center Michael Wokorach, former Kenyan Domestic League rugby player Pius Ogena, and Super Rugby Envites star Isaac Massanganzira were expected to lead Uganda throughout the tournament. Still, they were unable to ignite Uganda’s Rugby Sevens campaign.

The Last Kick

Could Uganda have done more to improve its chances at the Africa Men’s Sevens? Inconsistency proved Uganda’s downfall at the Africa Men’s Sevens, and despite featuring several players with World Rugby Sevens Series experience and big-game know-how, the East African champions were unable to find a way past any of the teams they faced. Uganda will be hoping to return stronger in future editions of the Africa Men’s Sevens to add to their three titles as Africa champions.