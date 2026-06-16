Tycoon Sudhir, Indian Association celebrate Sanjay Tanna’s cabinet appointment, Shyam Tanna’s eection victory

Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia joined members of Uganda’s Indian community at a colorful thanksgiving ceremony held to celebrate the appointment of Sanjay Tanna as Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and the election of his nephew, Shyam Tanna, as Member of Parliament for Tororo Municipality.

The event, organized by the Indian Association in Uganda, brought together business leaders, community members, family, friends and other distinguished guests to honor the achievements of the two leaders and recognize their growing contribution to Uganda’s political and economic development.

The ceremony was marked by prayers, speeches and messages of goodwill, with participants describing the occasion as a significant milestone for the Indian-Ugandan community. Guests hailed both Sanjay and Shyam Tanna for their commitment to public service, entrepreneurship and national development.

Among those in attendance was renowned businessman and philanthropist Sudhir Ruparelia, who congratulated the two leaders on their achievements and wished them success in their new responsibilities.

Members of the Indian Association also expressed gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for appointing Sanjay Tanna to Cabinet, describing the move as a historic moment that gives the Indian-Ugandan community representation at the highest level of government.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sanjay Tanna thanked President Museveni for entrusting him with the ministerial role and pledged to serve the country with dedication, integrity, and patriotism.

“I am grateful to His Excellency the President for the confidence he has placed in me. I will work tirelessly to advance Uganda’s economic interests and support the country’s transformation agenda,” Tanna said.

He noted that one of his key priorities would be strengthening trade and investment relations between Uganda and India, saying the two countries share a long-standing relationship with immense potential for growth.

“There are enormous opportunities to expand bilateral trade, attract investment, promote industrialization and create jobs for Ugandans. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve these goals,” he said.

Tanna further described Uganda as an attractive destination for investment and pledged to work closely with the private sector and development partners to improve competitiveness and accelerate economic growth.

Meanwhile, Shyam Tanna thanked the people of Tororo Municipality for entrusting him with the parliamentary mandate and promised to champion initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods and service delivery.

“I am honored by the trust the people of Tororo Municipality have placed in me. I will focus on development, youth empowerment, improved service delivery and inclusive economic growth,” he said.

The thanksgiving ceremony ended with celebrations and renewed optimism among members of the Indian-Ugandan community, who expressed confidence that the leadership of Sanjay Tanna and Shyam Tanna will contribute to Uganda’s economic transformation while strengthening relations between Uganda and India.