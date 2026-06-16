Journalists’ assault allegations in Mitooma spark renewed calls for police accountability

Mitooma District, Uganda — The alleged assault and detention of two journalists in Mitooma District has intensified scrutiny of police conduct, with media and rights groups demanding answers from authorities.

The journalists reportedly went to Kashenshero Town Council Police Station to verify a viral TikTok video claiming the station is often left unattended. The verification visit allegedly escalated into a confrontation with officers on duty.

According to the journalists’ account, they were detained and subjected to degrading treatment while in custody. One of them claimed: “We were forced to eat mandazi while they blocked our noses.” The allegation remains unverified independently.

The incident has drawn concern from press freedom advocates who argue that such treatment—if confirmed—would represent a serious violation of journalistic rights and professional safety standards.

The Uganda Police Force has yet to comment publicly on the matter, despite growing pressure from media stakeholders and civil society actors seeking clarification.

Observers say the case reflects broader tensions between journalists and security agencies, particularly in rural districts like Mitooma District, Uganda, where oversight and transparency around policing practices remain key concerns.

Media associations are now expected to formally engage police leadership, as calls grow for an independent inquiry into the conduct of officers involved and the circumstances surrounding the detention.