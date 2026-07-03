Kabira Country Club woos clients for football season with FIFA beer bucket experience

As football excitement continues to build ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Kabira Country Club has unveiled an attractive match-day promotion aimed at bringing football lovers together with an affordable beer bucket offer, promising fans an unforgettable viewing experience in one of Kampala’s premier hospitality destinations.

The Bukoto-based leisure and hospitality facility is inviting football enthusiasts to gather with friends and family to enjoy live matches while taking advantage of its specially curated FIFA Beer Bucket promotion.

Under the offer, revelers can purchase three Banange beers or four local beers for Shs40,000, a package designed to make every match celebration more enjoyable throughout the football season leading up to the FIFA World Cup.

“Nothing brings football fans together like great matches, great company, and an ice-cold beer bucket. Gather your friends, grab our FIFA World Cup Beer Bucket, and cheer on your favorite teams in the perfect match-day atmosphere at Kabira Country Club,” the facility said in its latest campaign.

The management added that every memorable football moment deserves a fitting celebration.

“Every goal deserves a celebration. Every match deserves a beer bucket,” the club noted.

The management encouraged football lovers to make Kabira their preferred destination during the tournament season.

The promotion will attract football supporters seeking a vibrant atmosphere where they can watch live matches on large screens while enjoying food, drinks and entertainment in a secure and family-friendly environment.

Located in Bukoto, Kabira Country Club has over the years established itself as one of Kampala’s leading hospitality and recreational destinations, offering luxury accommodation, conference facilities, restaurants, bars, a health club, swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, and other leisure amenities.

The facility regularly hosts sports enthusiasts, corporate events, family outings and social gatherings, making it a popular venue for both residents and international visitors.

With football tournaments traditionally driving increased patronage in the hospitality sector, the latest campaign reflects Kabira Country Club’s strategy of creating memorable shared experiences where supporters can celebrate every goal, victory and dramatic moment together.

Management says reservations and inquiries for the FIFA Beer Bucket experience can be made through +256 752 711 736 or +256 312 227 222, urging customers to book early as demand is expected to rise during major football fixtures.

The campaign comes as hospitality establishments across Uganda prepare for heightened business activity driven by football fans seeking lively venues to watch international matches, with Kabira Country Club positioning itself as one of Kampala’s premier destinations for the ultimate match-day experience.