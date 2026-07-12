Gov’t announces emergency food relief as sixteen people die in Karamoja food crisis

The government has announced urgent measures to address a worsening food crisis in the Karamoja sub-region after prolonged dry conditions caused crop failure and food shortages, with 16 people reported to have died from causes linked to hunger.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Thursday, July 9, 2026, the government said several parts of the country are experiencing dry conditions, but Karamoja has been severely affected due to the prolonged lack of rainfall.

“Several parts of the country are currently experiencing dry conditions. In Karamoja, prolonged dry conditions have led to crop failure and food shortages,” the statement reads.

The government expressed condolences to families that have lost loved ones as a result of the food shortages, saying interventions are being accelerated to support communities facing the greatest challenges.

“Sadly, it has been reported that 16 people have died from causes associated with food shortages in the sub-region. The Government extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and the affected communities,” the statement said.

The OPM revealed that it has already delivered 22 tonnes of emergency relief food to affected communities in Kaabong District as part of immediate interventions to save lives.

The consignment delivered on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, included 13 tonnes of maize flour and nine tonnes of beans, which were distributed to Loduku and Loyoru sub-counties in Kaabong District.

“Yesterday, 8th July 2026, the government delivered 22 tonnes of emergency relief food, comprising 13 tonnes of maize flour and 9 tonnes of beans, to Loduku and Loyoru sub-counties in Kaabong district,” the statement noted.

The government further said additional relief supplies have been arranged for urgent distribution to the districts most affected by the crisis, including Kaabong, Kotido, Amudat, Napak and Moroto.

“The Office of the Prime Minister has also arranged for another consignment of relief food for immediate distribution to the most affected districts requiring urgent assistance, namely Kaabong, Kotido, Amudat, Napak, and Moroto,” the statement added.

Beyond the immediate response, the OPM said it will seek Cabinet approval for the procurement of more emergency food supplies to address the wider needs of Karamoja and neighbouring areas.

“For the wider Karamoja sub-region and neighbouring districts, the Office of the Prime Minister will on Monday, July 13, 2026, seek Cabinet approval for the procurement of additional emergency food relief,” the statement said.

The government assured affected communities that it remains committed to providing assistance and implementing measures to respond to the food shortages.

“The Government recognises the difficulties faced by Ugandans experiencing food shortages and is taking urgent measures to support the families most in need,” the statement concluded.

The Karamoja sub-region has, in recent years, faced recurring food insecurity challenges due to unreliable rainfall, climate change effects, poverty, and limited agricultural productivity, prompting repeated government and humanitarian interventions.