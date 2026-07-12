Speke Apartments Wampewo wins Tripadvisor 2026 Travellers’ Choice Award

Speke Apartments Wampewo has been named the winner of the prestigious 2026 Travellers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor.

The award recognises Speke Apartments- Wampeewo among the finest hospitality establishments globally, placing it in the top 10% of hotels and accommodation properties worldwide on the travel platform.

The recognition is a huge achievement for Speke Apartments Wampewo, revealing its commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences, premium accommodation and personalised services to both local and international guests visiting Uganda.

Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards are among the most respected honours in the global travel industry, based on reviews and ratings from millions of travellers who share their experiences on the platform.

The award celebrates properties that consistently receive outstanding feedback from guests for service quality, comfort, cleanliness, location and overall experience.

The 2026 recognition places Speke Apartments Wampewo in an elite category of hospitality providers around the world whose dedication to guest satisfaction has earned them strong appreciation from travellers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Speke Apartments Wampewo has been named a 2026 Travellers’ Choice Award Winner, placing us in the top 10% of hotels and apartments worldwide on Tripadvisor,” the management said.

The award further strengthens Speke Apartments Wampewo’s reputation as one of Kampala’s leading luxury residential and hospitality destinations, offering a blend of modern comfort, convenience and a home away from home experience for business travellers, tourists, families and long stay guests.

Located in the upscale Wampewo area of Kampala, the facility provides spacious fully furnished apartments designed to meet the needs of guests seeking privacy, elegance and flexibility. Its accommodation options combine the comfort of a private residence with the services and amenities expected from a world class hospitality establishment.

Guests at Speke Apartments Wampewo enjoy modern living spaces, well equipped kitchens, comfortable bedrooms, recreational facilities and professional hospitality services tailored to create memorable stays. The facility has become a preferred choice for visitors looking for extended stays in Kampala while enjoying the convenience of a luxury apartment setting.

The Tripadvisor recognition adds to the growing list of achievements associated with the Speke brand, which has continued to position Uganda as a competitive destination in Africa’s hospitality and tourism sector.

With Uganda increasingly attracting international visitors for business, leisure, conferences and cultural experiences, facilities such as Speke Apartments Wampewo are vital in showcasing the country’s ability to offer world class accommodation standards.

The award comes at a time when Kampala’s hospitality sector is experiencing increased demand for premium accommodation driven by tourism growth, international events and business travel.

Speke Apartments Wampewo has invited guests to experience its award-winning hospitality, offering luxury accommodation and personalised services in the heart of Kampala.