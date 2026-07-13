Northern Bypass reopens after Shs67bn repair works

Traffic has resumed on the Kampala Northern Bypass following the completion of the long delayed Shs67 billion rehabilitation works on the Namungoona to Bwaise section, ending months of disruption that affected thousands of motorists and cargo operators.

The Ministry of Works and Transport on Monday announced that the affected section had been reopened after contractor Stirling Civil Engineering completed asphalt laying works, which had been ongoing for nearly three years.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the road works had reached completion, paving way for the reopening of the busy route.

“Asphalt laying works along the Kampala Northern Bypass have now been completed, 100 per cent,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that the contractor was required to remove all machinery and equipment from the site before traffic resumed.

The reopening came days after Works and Transport Minister Fred Byamukama issued a one week ultimatum to Stirling Civil Engineering to complete the project, ruling out any possibility of extending the contract.

The minister issued the directive during an inspection of the road works last week, expressing frustration over the prolonged construction period and the inconvenience caused to road users.

“You cannot work on a 21 kilometre road for three years and then come asking for an extension. We are not extending this contract,” Byamukama said.

Byamukama described the delayed project as a mess, saying the slow pace of works had caused serious traffic congestion, disrupted travel plans, affected businesses and created challenges for visitors entering and leaving Kampala.

He directed the contractor to increase manpower and deploy additional equipment to ensure the road was completed within the given timeline.

The rehabilitation project was awarded to Stirling Civil Engineering at a cost of Shs67 billion and involved removing the worn out asphalt surface, preparing the road base and applying a new asphalt overlay on the Namungoona to Bwaise carriageway.

The works began in February 2026 after the ministry closed the section to allow the contractor to undertake major repairs. The closure, which lasted about five months, forced traffic to use the opposite carriageway under a two way arrangement, resulting in heavy congestion, especially during peak hours.

The ministry said road marking works remain outstanding but will be carried out in the coming days with minimal disruption to motorists.

The Kampala Northern Bypass, a 22.5 kilometre dual carriageway, is one of the country’s most important transport corridors, linking Kampala’s northern suburbs with major routes including the Entebbe Expressway while allowing motorists travelling between eastern and western Uganda to bypass the congested city centre.

The road was opened in 2009 and later expanded into a four lane dual carriageway, with key interchanges at locations including Bwaise, Kalerwe and Namungoona.

Officials have previously defended regular maintenance works on the bypass, saying the road experiences heavy usage from commercial trucks and private vehicles, making periodic rehabilitation necessary.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport Bageya Waiswa earlier described the Northern Bypass as a critical transport artery, saying its maintenance was necessary because it serves as a lifeline for trade and daily commuting in Kampala.

The reopening will ease congestion along the corridor and restore normal travel times for motorists who have endured months of delays.